Government shutdown ends

President Trump has agreed to reopen the government for three weeks while negotiations continue over securing the southern border. It ends a record-setting partial government shutdown, now in its 35th day, that began Dec. 22. It affected some 800,000 federal employees, over half of whom have been working without pay while the rest were furloughed.
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment