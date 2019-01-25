Klickitat hosts volunteer appreciation

Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer thanked the Klickitat County Search and Rescue volunteers at the annual appreciation night in Goldendale on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

Songer, along with SAR Coordinator Jeff King, commended the volunteers for their dedication and commitment.

In 2018, the Klickitat County SAR volunteers donated a total of 4,862 hours, including 12 missions, training, and public relations events, and over 6,254 personal vehicle miles. Songer recognized the SAR members and their families, saying how much he appreciated their contributions and dedication to the Search and Rescue Program.

He acknowledged the value of the SAR members’ time and their use of personal equipment to the citizens of Klickitat County in helping people in their time of greatest need. The sheriff also pledged his continued support for the Search & Rescue Program.

Eleven new members were recognized with commemorative SAR pins. Recognition went to Deb Ireland and Dick Rogers for five years of volunteer service and Scott Ellsworth for 10 years of volunteer service.

Special recognition for 2018 was given to the “Rookie of the Year,” Leandra Paasch, and “Volunteer of the Year,” Jeff Adams.

The presentation ceremony was concluded with a potluck dinner.

Klickitat County Search & Rescue Volunteers are looking forward to another successful year in 2019. Anyone interested in joining the Klickitat County search and rescue team should contact the sheriff’s office at 509-773-4455. Read more about KCSAR activities and download an application at www.klickitatsar.org, or follow “Klickitat County Search and Rescue” on Facebook.