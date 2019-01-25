Kramer ready to get softball back on top

Back in May 2017, Katherine Kramer shared a Facebook post where she wrote a breakup letter to softball.

Part of it stated that for 15 years, she had one true love and it turned out to be one of the worst breakups in her young life.

All those years on the diamond took its toll on her physically, however, and she just couldn’t go on.

Instead of walking away bitter, Kramer thanked the sport for introducing her to players and coaches who had made a significant impact on her life.

While that decision was a moment of clarity in so many ways, the sport and everything it entails kept calling her name from afar, but in a different capacity — As a coach.

Kramer recalls a lesson her parents instilled of finding a way to give back. Softball has provided lifelong friends, a vehicle to achieve her degree, and a plane ticket all over the world, so accepting the role as the program’s new varsity head coach is a way to reciprocate all the love, passion and support that has been given to her through the years.

“A mix of emotions and fond memories flood back to me when taking the position, all positive,” Kramer said. “I cannot express how grateful I am to have this opportunity to be at the helm of such a credited program.”

During Kramer’s playing career, from 2010-2013, the four-time first-team all-league and three-time all-state catcher was one of the most feared hitters in high school and she parlayed that success to a Division I scholarship at the University of Pittsburgh, followed by two years at Portland State University, where she played two years of softball and earned her a bachelor’s degree in English.

Kramer also played softball in Germany for three months, coaching two teams as a player-coach, an experience that sharpened her communication skills.

As far as her philosophy, Kramer said the key to success, for any coach, begins with love of the sport.

“Without the ability to share and communicate one’s passion, all the fundamentals, techniques, and strategies will eventually fail,” Kramer said. “It is the passion that inspires you to grow as a player and coach, fueling the dedication necessary to acquire the skills, techniques, and strategies necessary to maximize their talent.”

Since going 19-10 and earning a quarterfinals playoff berth in 2016, The Dalles softball has amassed an 11-39-1 record over the past two years under two different coaches.

As the third skipper in three seasons, TD athletic director Matt Morgan wanted a winning pedigree and a valued community member, who would bring stability to a program that had once earned state semifinal qualifications in five consecutive years (2008-2012), with Kramer part of that legacy in three of those campaigns (2010-2012).

“Katherine has an incredible amount of experience and expertise playing softball and has coached overseas,” Morgan said. “She is extremely personable and relates to the girls very well. We are very fortunate to have her giving back to the community in this capacity and look forward to a strong softball program moving forward.”

What should fans expect to see from a Katherine Kramer coached team?

In a nutshell, Kramer hopes that they see growth in their skills, a group that plays with some grit, and, especially, the girls having fun.

“Enjoyment is such a huge portion of high school softball,” Kramer said. “The more joy they pull from this sport the more invested they will become. Encouraging their passion is what I hope to do. Not every day will be a good day, but I hope that every bad day will be worth it. I hope our community sees our athletes show up ready to make plays and hustle. Softball will not go on forever, however, hard work and dedication will produce a discipline honed from competition.”

Although starting new will bring its share of challenges, Kramer isn’t focused on erasing history, but rather building on the success attained over the years.

The team lost four seniors, but returns all-league winners Bailey LeBreton, Kilee Hoylman, Lauryn Belanger and Maddie Troutt, which is a solid core to build around.

These players have a clean slate and a fresh start and get the opportunity to learn from a revered coach.

“I am very excited and thrilled to have Katherine as our head coach for softball,” said incoming senior Ella Salvatori. “She knows how to inspire us athletes, and at the same time, she knows how to keep us on our toes, so that we are ready for the next play. I believe this upcoming season will be filled with positive attitudes and dedicated players. I am eager to get back on the field with the people I love and to be able to play the sport that I love.”

As the season approaches, Kramer and assistant coaches Danielle Sayres, Doug Sawyer and Ryan LeBreton are not focused on the wins and losses, but that they want the athletes to work to better their skills every day.

“I have full confidence in their ability to help build this program,” Kramer said. “It is important to have a shared vision and consistency with the staff and the softball community. I am fortunate enough to have mentors that have supported me since the beginning of my career and are excited to lend a hand now. I just don’t have words to express my gratitude. I am fortunate to belong to such a committed community.”