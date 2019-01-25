Lady Rangers hang on for fourth straight victory

All the Dufur Lady Rangers needed was fast-paced opening half to impose their will on Arlington.

Dufur peppered Arlington for a 33-15 halftime lead and staved off a second-half rally to secure a 36-27 triumph Tuesday in girls basketball play in Arlington.

The first period had the Rangers getting scoring contributions from five different players, led by Kayla Bailey and Kierstin White, who notched six points apiece.

Piper Neal dropped four points, Mona Meanus swished a 3-pointer and Emily Crawford hit a two-point basket to make it 21-6 through one quarter.

In all, the Rangers (5-10, 5-3) drilled 16 field goals, two 3-pointers, and converted 2 of 4 free throws.

Piper Neal finished with seven points, and the quartet of Kierstin White, Emily Crawford, Jessica Brown and Kayla Bailey tallied six points each.

While Dufur struggled in the second half with one third-quarter field goal and none in the fourth, Arlington generated just five baskets and went 2 of 6 on free throws as part of a 12-3 output.

Arlington (5-14, 3-8) wound up hitting nine field goals, two 3-pointers, and hit 7 of 15 free throws, as Sara Grady led her squad with 11 points and Isabella Mastriona scored 10 points.

After weekend games against Ione and Mitchell-Spray, the Lady Rangers travel to take on No. 5-ranked South Wasco County at 6 p.m. Tuesday.