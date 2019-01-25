Letter to the Editor: Avalanche of angst

To the editor:

Despite an avalanche of angst raining down on Congressman Walden from Hood River County, he took a kickin’ yet kept on tickin’, and won re-election anyway.

How could that be? Well, maybe the answer is one combative county cannot bring a good man down.

Which reminds me, let’s thank Greg for refusing to accept his salary during the government closure.

I have known congressman Walden since before he was an outstanding and award-winning Boy Scout and have reached this conclusion: Integrity matters.

Bill Davis

Hood River