Letter to the Editor: Avalanche of angst

To the editor:
Despite an avalanche of angst raining down on Congressman Walden from Hood River County, he took a kickin’ yet kept on tickin’, and won re-election anyway.
How could that be? Well, maybe the answer is one combative county cannot bring a good man down.
Which reminds me, let’s thank Greg for refusing to accept his salary during the government closure.
I have known congressman Walden since before he was an outstanding and award-winning Boy Scout and have reached this conclusion: Integrity matters.
Bill Davis
Hood River
