Looking Back on January 27, 2019

Looking Back Jay Waterbury, Mike Houser, Larel Slatt, Gary Conley, Bill Turner and Virgil Night contributed to this report. Last week’s History Mystery, above, shows the aftermath of a fatal train accident at the switch yard in The Dalles. The photograph was scanned from a print found in the archives of The Dalles Weekly Reminder. Tragic events, even after 36 years, can be painful. Although this editor was aware that a fatality was involved, it was unclear from the caption that a local man was the victim. Reader Laurel Slatt expresses the editorial dilemma: “My husband retired after 42 years as a conductor at Union Pacific Railroad. He tells me your current photo is of the horrific accident in The Dalles railroad yard in January, 1983, which took the life of Engineer Norman Gerking. I feel using this photo is insensitive because someone lost their life in this accident,” she wrote. “On the other hand,” she added, “my husband says Norm was beloved by his railroad family. He first met him when he was young playing little league, Norm was there all the time. “ The picture was one of three published Feb. 3, 1983, in the Reminder. Gerking’s obituary appears in the same issue: He was 57, a lifelong resident of The Dalles. He was a veteran of World War II and a member of The Dalles Elk Lodge for more than 32 years. He was also a member of the Eagles Lodge and the Union Pacific Oldtimers Club. Jay Waterbury, chief of police, retired, of The Dalles Police Department, was a young detective at the time and said he assisted in the investigation, along with then Detective Sergeant Darrell Hill, who later served as police chief and then Wasco County sheriff for many years. The accident occurred when a westbound engine ran into a switching engine and flatbed that was stopped on the same track. Early reports in the Reminder indicated complaints had been made regarding the safety of switch changes in the rail yard. “I was there right after it happened, about 7:15 in the evening. It was a bad, bad wreck,” said Gary Conley. “A train coming through town hit the flatcar, he was down pretty slow but it pushed the flat car up and over the engine. Thanks a lot for the picture.” Bill Turner, a police officer at the time, said he was one of the first emergency personnel to arrive at the wreck. He noted that there had been complaints about the safety of switching changes in The Dalles yard, and believed a lawsuit followed the crash, and changes made. A Feb. 17 issue of the Reminder notes that investigations by Union Pacific and the Federal Railroad Administration were underway. That article notes engineers had complained about the potentially dangerous situation in The Dalles yard ever since crossovers were changed in November, 1982. That article also suggested, citing an unnamed source, that the incoming train had received a faulty signal indicating the switching engine was in the clear as it entered the yard on mainline.

20 years ago – 1999

The countdown is well under way for one of the biggest annual community events in The Dalles, as St. Mary’s Academy prepares its 24th Super Auction under the theme “School Daze.”

“The most important 20 minutes of your day” is what experts call the time parents spend reading with their children. Chenowith Elementary School, in cooperation with The Reading Foundation of Kennewick, Wash., is reaching out to local businesses with information about quality children’s books and, in some cases, with book supplies that will be kept at the workplace for parents to borrow and read with their children.

Jazz pianist Jim Templeton will teach his “Chord Approach to Piano” workshop on Saturday, Jan. 30, from 8 to 11:30 a.m.

A groundbreaking ceremony on Jan. 20 marked the startup of a $12.2 million casthouse modernization at Goldendale Aluminum. The project will take 19 months to complete and will install state-of-the-art metal processing and handling equipment.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sure that the answers lie deeper than the Y2K bug or endless New Year’s toasts, President Clinton welcomed scholars to the White House to ponder the significance of the fast-approaching new millennium.

ARMENIA, Colombia (AP) — After a night of heavy rains slowed the search for earthquake victims and worsened the suffering of survivors of one of the worst disasters in Colombia’s history, relief efforts resumed under gray skies today with reports of looting and coffin shortages. Prices for a commodity suddenly in high demand — coffins — have risen, angering victims’ relatives.

40 years ago – 1979

Now is the time to get ready for the Feb. 26 solar eclipse, the first one visible in North America since June 8, 1918. The Mid-Columbia will be the focal point for viewing the eclipse when the moon passes between the sun and earth. While the path of visibility is expected to be 200 miles wide here, Goldendale will be in the center, and the Goldendale Observatory has become the focal point.

Man on the Street this week found people eager to discuss the prospective visit to the U.S. of the Shah of Iran, but most felt he ought not to come or at least the U.S. should not support him.

Volunteers for the Mothers March of Dimes will continue their work between now and Feb. 1. Inclement weather caused the march to be extended a week.

Two Oregon National Guard planes from Salem crashed and burned in South Wasco Couny Friday but all four crewmen parachuted to safety. The guard would not say whether the planes collided in the air before the crash. The planes were twin engine OV-1 Mohawks which are used for surveillance radar and photography work. They were on a training mission shooting film on lakes and rivers relative to ice blockages.

Lew Nichols dropped into the office this week with a short clipping from the Feb. 22, 1929, edition of The Chronicle which included a reprint from the Feb. 22, 1904, Chronicle which said that 42 years before that date the temperature ranged 42 degrees below zero for six weeks and that men died in the snow while returning from gold hunting in Florence and that it was 67 days from Walla Walla to The Dalles because of the weather.

60 years ago – 1959

A Salvation Army bus “caught fire” last night on E. Scenic Drive, bringing Fire Chief Charles Roth Jr. to the rescue. The “fire” began when wires under the dashboard shorted and began smoking and glowing, Roth said.

Use of some of the newer chemicals in treatment of morning glory and eradication of other weeds will be discussed here Thursday at the annual meeting of the Wasco County Weed Committee.

The Wasco county assessor’s office will hold a series of five meetings throughout the county next month to assist taxpayers in preparation of personal property reports.

A pleasant affair of Saturday afternoon was the bridal shower given by Mrs. Oscar Lynn as a compliment to Mrs. Ron Goytowski whose marriage was an event of last month.

SALEM (UPI)—The beards of Oregon National Guardsmen may stay on after all. The National Guard Bureau in Washington, D.C., indicated Monday it had no objections to Guardsmen growing beards for the Oregon Centennial.

LOS ANGELES (UPI)—The slaying of former “Our Gang” comedy star Carl “Alfalfa” Switzer was ruled justifiable homicide committed in self defense Monday by a coroner’s jury.

MOSCOW (UPI)—Premier Nikita S. Khrushchev launched the Soviet Union today on an economic offensive designed to overtake the United States before 1970. He aimed at a victory of Communism over capitalism by industrial might alone.

80 years ago – 1939

Ghosts of yesteryear return to Wasco County today as a murder mystery that drew the spotlight of the entire Pacific coast more than three decades ago again parades before the public, this time in the February issue of the American Mercury magazine. “The Homestead Murder Case,” an article based on the famous trial of Daniel Normal Williams in The Dalles during May, 1904, and written by Stewart H. Holbrook, a well-known Oregon feature writer, rekindles the memory of many local residents about the trial, conviction and—a year later—hanging of Williams for the murder of Alma Nesbitt.

Narcotics valued at approximately $100 were stolen from the George C. Blakeley drug store last night by a person who apparently hid in the store at closing time, it was discovered early today. The drugs, stored in a wooden compartment at the rear of the store, consisted of morphine powders and tablets and heroin tablets, it was said. The cash register also was rifled of $3.70.

With Wasco County’s relief money exhausted for January, officials today were confronted with an increasingly drab picture.

City police will try to wind up the issuance of bicycle permits to boys and girls under this city’s ordinance tomorrow from noon until 6 p.m., it was announced today. An officer will be at the police station to receive information and issue permits. Those not receiving new tags face action by city police for violation of the city bicycle ordinance.

100 years ago – 1919

At the meeting of the local Chamber of Commerce to be held tomorrow evening a referendum vote will be taken on several matters now pending before the state legislature. The referendum is being taken by the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce, of which the local booster organization is now a member.

A labor survey will be made in Wasco County at once, in order to facilitate the work of finding jobs for returning soldiers and sailors.

In a letter received this morning by Chamber of Commerce information is asked with regard to the possible establishment of air mail service between The Dalles and other Northwest points. The data is being collected by the Aero Club of the Northwest and will be submitted to the post office department.

Rapid fire action has been taken by both sides engaged in the fight over the proposed increase in the salary of the county school superintendent. Three remonstrances, circulated by the county commissioners and others and signed by about 200 business men and citizens of the county, were forwarded to Senator J. R. Nickelsen Saturday. Despite these remonstrances, the news was printed in yesterday’s Oregonian that the measure had passed the senate and waited only the signature of the governor to become law. Anticipating these rapid developments, the county court has framed a counter measure of its own giving to the county court the right to fix the salaries of all county officers.