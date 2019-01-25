News in Brief: January 26, 2019

Hydrant flushing

The City of The Dalles Public Works Department plans to flush fire hydrants in the port area over the next few weeks, weather permitting.

Fire hydrants are flushed to clean out deposits, sediment and rust from distribution pipelines, help minimize water quality problems and test the water pressure for fire protection, as well as exercise the hydrant valves and identify any hydrants that may need to be repaired or replaced.

The flushing process may cause water flowing from a tap to appear discolored due to sediment or milky white due to tiny air bubbles.

Although discolored water won’t cause sickness, according to a press release, residents can flush the pipe by running the water for several minutes before drinking or washing. If the water does not clear, please contact the public works office at 541-296-5401.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to proceed with caution and, if possible, avoid driving or walking through the water coming from hydrants as they are being flushed.

The Dalles Area Chamber will represent The Dalles at the 2019 Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show and is seeking donations for a gift basket. Call the chamber at 541-296-2231 or email Katie at katie@thedalleschamber.com.