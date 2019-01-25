Nominate your hero

Nominations are open for the 2019 Tradition of Compassion Philanthropy Awards, a Mid-Columbia Health Foundation event Feb. 7.

Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 7 and can be made by downloading a form at www.mcmc.net/mchf, or by contacting the foundation office at 541-296-7275 or via email at mchf@mcmc.net. Award recipients will be selected for outstanding volunteer, outstanding community service organization, outstanding philanthropist and outstanding philanthropic corporation.

The Tradition of Compassion Philanthropy Awards is a way to acknowledge those who donate their time, talent and treasures to help their community.

The 2019 awards are sponsored by The Springs at Mill Creek in The Dalles.

Award recipients will be announced at a ticketed event March 7 at Freebridge Brewery in The Dalles. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.mcmc.net/toc or by contacting the foundation.