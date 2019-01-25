For the Record for January 26, 2019

Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Accidents

The Dalles City

Jan. 18, 5:36 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 6th and Cherry Heights streets. A report was taken.

Jan. 18, 5:41 p.m. – Vehicle versus pedestrian, injury crash, East 11th and Kelly streets. The crash is under investigation.

Jan. 22, 6:03 p.m. – Vehicle versus pedestrian, non-injury crash, Interstate 84, exit 82 overpass. A report was taken.

Jan. 23, 3:15 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 9th and Union streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information and a report was taken.

Wasco County

Jan. 18, 3:55 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 near the Discovery Center. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

Jan. 18, 4:42 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 92. Driver lost control of vehicle due to standing water on the road.

Jan. 18, 6:32 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 71. Driver lost control of vehicle due to standing water.

Jan. 22, 3:25 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 southbound, milepost 30. Driver struck a deer while traveling. The crash was logged.

Jan. 23, 12:14 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 74. Driver was pulling double trailers and was attempting to change lanes when it struck a passing vehicle that was in that lane. The driver was cited for unlawful lane change.

A male driver was cited and released for driving while suspended, careless driving, and driving uninsured during a traffic stop on Browns Creek and Wells roads. The vehicle was impounded and a report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to 11 calls for emergency medical services on Jan. 21, nine on Jan. 22, and seven on Jan. 23.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 300 block of Court Street Jan. 18 after a caller reported she found a boy wandering the area. The boy was returned to his grandmother and a report was taken.

Animal control responded to the 700 block of Richland Court Jan. 18 after a caller reported his dog was poisoned. A report was taken.

An assault report was taken Jan. 18 from the 1400 block of East 9th Street after a caller reported his step son assaulted his wife. The incident is under investigation.

A hit and run report was taken Jan. 18 from the 500 block of West 9th Street Jan. 18.

Kristy Lynne Lacomb, 39, Rufus, was arrested Jan. 19 in the 700 block of Union Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault, harassment, and two counts of probation violation.

Police responded to West 8th and Chenowith Loop streets Jan. 19 on a report of two gunshots in the area. Two juvenile subjects were found and cited for minors in possession of marijuana. A report was taken.

A criminal mischief report was taken Jan. 19 from the 400 block of West 12th Street after a victim reported his tires were slashed overnight.

A criminal mischief report was taken Jan. 19 from the 1700 block of West 6th Street after staff reported a lottery machine was damaged.

Police responded to the 2900 block of East 2nd Street Jan. 19 after state police advised a weapons purchase denial occurred. A report was taken.

A hit and run report was taken Jan. 19 from the 3100 block of West 7th Street.

Police responded to East 4th and Union streets Jan. 19 after a caller reported his friend was assaulted by his girlfriend. A report was taken.

Delia Elisabeth Ovrebo, 41, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 20 in the 1500 block of East 9th Street and is accused of telephonic harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct.

A burglary report was taken Jan. 20 from the 300 block of Court Street after a victim reported her storage unit was broken into.

Police responded to the boat basin Jan. 20 on a report of a vehicle that had driven in the water. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 2400 block of West 14th Street after a caller reported his daughter and her boyfriend were possibly hallucinating on drugs. The daughter was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. A report was taken.

A burglary report was taken Jan. 21 from the 3200 block of West 2nd Street after a business owner advised his business was entered over the weekend.

A burglary report was taken Jan. 21 from the 3000 block of East 2nd Street after a victim reported a building had been entered over the weekend.

Jerry Wayne Dunlap, 51, no listed address, was arrested Jan. 21 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of third-degree theft and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

William Ray Ford, 50, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 21 and is accused of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

Siona Lagavale Fanene, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 22 in the 500 block of Union Street and is accused of second-degree criminal mischief.

A theft report was taken Jan. 22 from the 1400 block of East 15th Street after a victim reported his vehicle was prowled overnight.

Animal control responded to the 1400 block of East 9th Street on a report of a dog bite. A report was taken.

A restraining order violation report was taken Jan. 22 in the 1400 block of East 13th Place.

Paul William Nunnery, 54, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 22 in the 300 block of Court Street and is accused of frequenting a place where controlled substances are used. Dean Dudley Huddleston, 62, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Laraine Vera Rogers, 50, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of frequenting a place where controlled substances are used. Linda Joanne Santana, 69, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.

A criminal mischief report was taken Jan. 22 from the 300 block of East 4th Street after a victim reported someone threw a hammer at her vehicle window.

A harassment report was taken Jan. 22 from the 1000 block of Pomona Street after a caller reported his roommate got physical with him during an altercation.

A hit and run report was taken Jan. 23 from the 500 block of East 14th Street.

Police responded to the 3300 block of West 6th Street Jan. 23 after it was reported a customer attempted to purchase a firearm and was denied due to criminal history. A report was taken.

Jon Delonne Strickland, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 23 in the 400 block of East 7th Street and is accused of five counts of probation violation.

Daniel Ray Fowler, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 23 and is accused of unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, and felon in possession of a weapon.

A hit and run report was taken Jan. 23 from the 3200 block of West 7th Street.

A runaway report was taken Jan. 24 from the 400 block of East 11th Street.

Wasco County

A theft report was taken Jan. 18 in Tygh Valley after a victim reported a firearm was stolen.

A theft report was taken Jan. 18 from the 200 block of Washington Street after a victim reported someone stole some items from his vehicle.

Deputy responded to the regional jail Jan. 19 after staff reported an inmate broke a window in the facility. A criminal mischief report was taken.

A death report was taken Jan. 21 from the 3800 block of West 10th Street.

A theft of services report was taken Jan. 22 from Maupin.

A theft report was taken Jan. 22 from Dufur after a victim reported a bicycle was stolen off her property.

Deputy responded to the 4000 block of Pleasant Ridge Road Jan. 23 after a road crew advised they were working in the area and a horse was loose. Attempts were made to contact the owner of the horse but they were unable to be reached. A neighbor was able to get the horse and put it in a pen until the owner was located.

Oregon State Police

A male driver was cited and released for speeding, driving while suspended and driving uninsured during a traffic stop Jan. 18 on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 76. The vehicle was impounded and a report was taken.

Worter Torriente Vela, 43, Portland, was arrested Jan. 18 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 near exit 82 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Tristan Shane Yates, 20, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 20 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 71 and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and post-prison violations.

Tana Rebecca Lee Henkel Hurd, 63, Maupin, was arrested Jan. 20 during a traffic stop on Highway 197 near milepost 15 on an out of state warrant.

A male driver was cited and released for driving uninsured during a traffic stop on Jan. 21 on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 70. The vehicle was impounded and a report was taken.

Trooper responded to the 1300 block of Sterling Drive Jan. 23 on a request for a welfare check. Caller reported they had not heard from a friend for over a day which was not normal. Entry was made into the home and the subject was found having a medical crisis. He was taken to the hospital.

A male passenger was cited for minor in possession of marijuana during a traffic stop Jan. 23 on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 69. A report was taken.

Gilliam County

Tucker Morgan Mayenschein, 24, Hermiston, was arrested Jan. 23 in Arlington and is accused of probation violation.

Regional Jail

Elijah John Schneider, 33, The Dalles, was jailed Jan. 18 on a court commitment for failure to register as a sex offender.

Rebekah Ann Postema, 35, The Dalles, was jailed Jan. 18 on a court commitment for a drug court sanction.

Shelby Ann Elizabeth Long, 27, The Dalles, was jailed Jan. 18 on a court commitment for a drug court sanction.

Harry Dean Eakin, 79, Grass Valley, was jailed Jan. 19 on a Sherman County court commitment and is accused of five counts of permitting livestock to run at large.

Nicholas Clayton Kulp, 19, The Dalles, was jailed Jan. 19 on a court commitment for third-degree theft and third-degree criminal mischief.

Marina Iris Smith, 23, The Dalles, was jailed Jan. 19 on a court commitment for third-degree theft and third-degree criminal mischief.

Travis Oneal Barker, 29, The Dalles, was jailed Jan. 22 after turning himself in on a local warrant for five counts of post-prison violations.

William Dalton Adams, 23, no listed address, was transported and jailed Jan. 23 after being arrested on a local warrant for post-prison vioaltions.

Carlin Roy Murphy, 44, Vancouver, was transported and jailed Jan. 23 after being arrested on a Gilliam County warrant for post-prison violations.

Cleveland Matthew Phillips, 44, Hermiston, was transported and jailed Jan. 23 after being arrested on a local warrant for parole violation.

Tanner James Montgomery, 21, Glennwood, Wash., was transported and jailed Jan. 23 after being arrested on a Gilliam County warrant for first-degree failure to appear.

Angela Rae Fowler, 49, Portland, was transported and jailed Jan. 23 after being arrested on a local warrant for two counts of probation violation.

Catherine Ann Hickman, 61, The Dalles, was jailed Jan. 23 on a court commitment for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Parole & Probation

Stephan Ryan Watts, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 22 in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.

Thor Lynn, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 22 in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.

Jay Ryan Stanford, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 23 in the community corrections office and is accused of three counts of post-prison violations.