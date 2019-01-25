What's Happening: January 26, 2019

Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.

JANUARY

Saturday, Jan 26

SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.

BOARD GAMES: Teens are invited to come play a variety of board games the fourth Saturday of each month at 11 a.m. in the Athenaeum.

TEDDY BEAR WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to noon, Mosier Valley Library. Make your own stuffed animal to name and take home with you. Cost is $10 per animal; applications are available in the library or on the bulletin board outside the building. Space is limited, so sign up ahead of time. Call (541) 478-3495 or (541) 478-3409 for more information.

Tuesday, Jan 29

LYLE LIONS: Senior Meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Public is welcome.

CHRISTIAN YOGA: Yoga classes every Tuesday, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Gateway Presbyterian Church, 1111 Dry Hollow Rd., The Dalles. By donation, proceeds benefit the mission fund. Information on Facebook, “Yoga for Christ,” or email janellwyatt@gmail.com.

LIBRARY PAINTING: At 4 p.m. in The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, a kaleidoscope painting will be in progress in the Athenaeum in celebration of Jackson Pollock’s birthday. Pollock was a major artist of his generation, well known for his unique style of drip painting. Teens are invited to come make their own abstract paintings.

Wednesday, Jan 30

ROTARY MEETING: The Dalles Rotary Club meets weekly on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. The program for January 30 is “Carola, Cascade Acupuncture.” Catering to be announced.