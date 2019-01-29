Celebrating Celilo

The Next Door will celebrate the mural on its new office at 1113 Kelly Ave. on Saturday, March 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

An open house with snacks, beverages, kids’ activities, guest speakers and a tribute to Celilo Falls, the subject of the mural, is planned, said Justine Ziegler of The Next Door.

“The whole community is invited for the official unveiling of the beautiful mural,” Ziegler said.