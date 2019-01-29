Entertainment Update: January 30, 2019

Entertainment listings can be sent to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com.

Al & Nolan Hare play at Zim’s Feb. 1

Live music coming up at Zim’s:

Friday, Feb. 1: Al & Nolan Hare with guest drummer, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 2: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 5: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.

LARK bird group meets in TD Feb. 3

The LARK bird watching group meets on Sunday, Feb. 3 (9 a.m.) at Waters Edge in

The Dalles for a gull identification and Bald Eagle viewing. On Monday, Feb. 18, meet at the pond at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center at 9 a.m. for hike to Taylor Lake.

Joe Newberry in The Dalles Feb. 6

Known around the world for his exquisite clawhammer banjo playing, Joe Newberry is also a powerful guitarist, singer and songwriter.

A long-time and frequent guest on Garrison Keillor’s A Prairie Home Companion, he was a featured singer on the Transatlantic Sessions 2016 tour of the United Kingdom.

Catch Joe Newberry on The Upstairs Stage at Gorge Community Music, Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m.

Seating is limited and tickets can be purchased in advance at the venue, by calling 541-296-2900, and online at gorgecommunitymusic.com. $12 advance/ $15 at the door. Free for children under 12. Gorge Community Music, 410 East 2nd St., The Dalles.

50’s, 60’s and 70’s Music and Dance

The Mid-Columbia Senior Center in The Dalles welcomes 50’s, 60’s & 70’s DJ Music with Randy Haines on Friday, Feb. 8. No-host beer and wine. Please bring a finger-food item to share. There will be soft lighting for dancing, door prizes, and trivia games. $5 per person at the door; 21-and-over event.

Live Sessions Concert Feb. 8

Live Sessions community music series continues on Friday, Feb. 8, from 7-9 p.m. at The Riv Cafe. The concert will feature performances by local musicians The Honey Badgers (acoustic rock featuring Sevren Olsen, Dale Brandeburger, Lu Seapy & Nick Caccavo), Les Vaughn (country and rock) and Rob Neuberger (acoustic guitar wizardry). $5 for adults, $1 for youth under 17, or bring a plate of tasty treats for free admission. All proceeds go to non-profits. Contact tdlivesessions@gmail.com. The Riv Cafe, 401 E. 10th St., The Dalles.

Pride Book Club meets Feb. 14

The Pride Book Club meets on Thursday, Feb. 14, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to discuss “The Wonder,” by Emma Donoghue. It tells the story of a so-called Fasting Girl and the nurse who was called in to prove, or disprove, “the wonder.” The club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature. The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St, The Dalles, (541) 296-2815.

Kit Gaurotte at Tarwater through 19th

Guitarist Kit Gaurotte’s weekly show at Tarwater Tavern happens on Tuesdays, through Feb. 19, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. After that, expect him to return March 12. Tarwater Tavern, 130 Jewett Blvd, White Salmon, Wash.; 509-281-3075.

Kathy Apland performs Grieg Piano Concerto Feb. 15 and 17 in Wy’east

Local musician and long-time Sinfonietta member Kathryn Apland will be featured playing the Concerto in A Minor by Edvard Grieg Friday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 17, 2 p.m., at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’East Road, Hood River. Also on the program: Johannes Brahms’ magnificent Third Symphony and the Prelude to “Die Meistersinger” by Richard Wagner. $20 admission.