News in Brief: January 30, 2019

“Plays for Non-Profits” announces auditions

Auditions for spring productions of “Nunsense the Megamusical” and “Broadway Dancing Through the Decades” will be held at the Columbia Gorge Dance Academy on Feb. 9 and 10.

Performances of these shows are scheduled for May 4, 5, 25, and 26 at Columbia Center for the Arts and May 9, 10, 11, 17, 18, and 19 at the The Dalles Civic Auditorium.

Auditions for “Broadway Dancing Through the Decades” will be held Saturday, Feb. 9, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 10, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Anyone planning to attend should prepare a short tap, ballet, jazz or hip hop dance routine.

Auditions for “Nunsense” will be Saturday, Feb. 9, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and Sunday, Feb. 10, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. These auditions include group readings from the script and individual performances of a song of your choice.

Directed by Lynda Dallman and choreographed by Susan Sorenson and Ashly Will, the shows have openings for at least twelve females and four males of all ages.

Talented dancers are needed for “Broadway Dancing Through the Decades,” and singers and dancers are needed for “Nunsense the Megamusical.”

Visit www.playsfornonprofits.com for more details.

Reusable shopping bags needed

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce is collecting reusable shopping bags for the “Backpack Program,” which feeds 120 youth every weekend. Drop them by the chamber office, 404 W. 2nd St., The Dalles.

College seeks part-time faculty at job fair

The Columbia Gorge Community College hosts a part-time faculty job fair Saturday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to noon, in Building 3 on The Dalles campus.

CGCC is hiring adjunct instructors for online, hybrid and face-to-face classes in The Dalles and Hood River. Potential disciplines include mathematics, STEM fields, art, communications, social sciences, health occupations, computer science, business and other areas.

Job seekers will meet hiring leaders from across the college’s areas of study. Candidates are asked to bring a resumé and transcripts.

Light refreshments will be served and computers will be available to complete the required online application. A completely online application process is also available at cgcc.edu/jobs.

Interested persons can call CGCC Human Resources at (541) 506-6151 or email cjudah@cgcc.edu for more information.

Food buyers, sellers invited to network

Gorge Grown Food Network, OSU and WSU Extension Services will host an opportunity to network, make plans, discuss challenges, and lay the groundwork for getting more local food into schools, restaurants, hospitals and businesses Feb. 21, 10 a.m. to noon, at Skyline Hospital in White Salmon.

The demand for using local food from the Gorge is strong but requires a relationship between buyers and sellers. This is a unique chance for potential buyers of Gorge grown, raised or processed foods: chefs, supermarkets, specialty markets, restaurants, hotels, institutions, schools, distributors and food processors in search of local ingredients for commercial purposes to connect with local farmers, growers and food producers.

There will be time for buyers to connect with farmers and artisan food producers directly. Buyers are encouraged to bring lists of food items they are interested in sourcing locally. Farmers are encouraged to bring their fresh sheets or crop lists to share with buyers.

This event is free. Participants are encouraged to complete a short survey to register. Links to registration and more information is available at www.gorgegrown.com. For more information contact Hannah Ladwig at Hannah@gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.

Application made for bed and breakfast

Application has been made to the The Dalles Community Development Department to establish and operate a bed and breakfast at 600 Garrison St., The Dalles. Applicant and property owner is Janet Kavanagh. The property is zoned high density residential. Written comment will be accepted by the department through 5 p.m. Feb. 5, 313 Court St., The Dalles OR 97058.

Property partition requested

A request to partition one 18,295 square-foot parcel into two, one 11,795 and another 6,500 square feet, has been made to The Dalles Community Development Department. The property is located at 3207 W. 7th St. Owner and applicant is Steven Baldwin. The property is zoned medium density residential. Written comment will be accepted by the department through 5 p.m. Feb. 5, 313 Court St., The Dalles OR 97058.

Klickitat to create hazard plan

Klickitat County has launched a project to create a “Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan,” one goal of which is increased eligibility for grants towards minimizing the risk and impact of possible disasters.

The plan will feature risk analyses, vulnerability assessments, and recommendations for mitigating natural hazards, including flood, landslide, earthquake, severe weather, wildland fire, and volcanic eruption.

Organizations in the county have formed a team to complete the plan as part of the FEMA Pre-Disaster Mitigation program. The project is being funded through a grant from FEMA. The committee includes representatives from local municipalities, non-profit organizations, rural and wildland fire districts, law enforcement, the Washington Department of Natural Resources, public works, public utilities districts, area businesses, and various Klickitat County departments.

The planning team will be conducting public meetings to discuss preliminary findings and seek input on recommendations. A notice of the dates and locations of these meetings will be posted on Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management website.

Once completed, the draft plan will be available for public review and comment.

Klickitat County has retained Northwest Management, Inc., to provide risk assessments, hazard mapping, field inspections, interviews, and to collaborate with the planning team.

For information visit www.klickitatcounty.org/249/Emergency-Preparedness, or contact Brad Tucker, Northwest Management, Inc. at 208-310-0320.