Pendleton snaps TD’s win streak

The Dalles had its five-game winning streak snapped against Tyler Newsom, Dakota Sams and the No. 11-ranked Pendleton Buckaroos, 81-60 in boys basketball action Friday at Kurtz Gym.

Newsom scored 28 points, Sams added 24 and Tanner Sweek tacked on 15 points, as the second-place Bucks (11-5 overall, 2-1 league) held a 43-27 halftime lead and outscored the Riverhawks by a 38-33 second-half margin.

The Dalles totaled 25 field goals, two 3-pointers, and connected on 8 of 11 from the free throw line.

Jacob Hernandez led all scorers with 30 points, Josh Nisbet hit for seven, all in the second half, and both Aidan Telles and Dalles Seufalemua checked in with six points each.

TD (7-8, 2-1) traveled to Goldendale, Wash. for a non-league contest at 7 p.m. Tuesday and then gets back into league play at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Redmond versus Ridgeview (1-15, 0-3).

Lady Hawks lose to the Buckaroos

Playing on the road versus No. 18-ranked Pendleton, The Dalles girls basketball team trailed 18-17 at the half in what turned out to be a 40-34 loss Friday night in 5A girls basketball varsity play.

The Dalles (7-7 overall, 1-2 league), which has lost two straight games, both in league action, was led by Kilee Hoylman’s 16 points.

Junior post Lauryn Belanger followed up with nine points, Jenna Miller tallied eight and Ella Salvatori scored a point.

Ace defender Molly Taylor smothered Pendleton’s leading scorer and playmaker Muriel Hoisington, holding her to a season-low two points.

Up next, TD was in Goldendale, Wash. for a contest Tuesday and then hosts No. 20-ranked Ridgeview (7-10, 2-1) at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kurtz Gym.