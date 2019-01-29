For the Record for January 30, 2019

Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Accidents

The Dalles City

Jan. 24, 12:21 p.m. – Tow vehicle, non-injury crash, 1700 block of East 12th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

Jan. 25, 7:29 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 149. Driver had crashed her vehicle and was taken to the hospital. It was determined the driver was impaired and she was cited and released into the care of staff for driving under the influence of intoxicants, open container, and failure to drive within a lane. A report was taken.

Jan. 26, 12:05 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Kelly View Point. Driver was cited for reckless driving and no operator’s license. A report was taken.

Jan. 26, 11:46 a.m. – Vehicle versus bicyclist, non-injury crash, West 6th and Cherry Heights streets. Bicyclist was going eastbound on West 6th Street and ran a stop signal. He was struck by a vehicle going north on Cherry Heights Road. Bicyclist was warned for obeying traffic signs and a report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Jan. 24, 3:55 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1200 block of East 10th Street on a burn complaint.

The agency also responded to three calls for emergency medical services on Jan. 24, six on Jan. 25, six on Jan. 26, and seven on Jan. 27.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 300 block of Court Street Jan. 24 after staff reported someone attempted to steal a television in the common exercise room. A report was taken.

A hit and run report was taken Jan. 24 from the 3600 block of West 6th Street.

A theft report was taken Jan. 24 from the 900 block of Chenowith Loop Road after a victim reported some items were stolen from his vehicle.

Abben Holt Boorman, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 25 in the 300 block of Court Street and on a warrant for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of heroin.

Animal control responded to the 1000 block of Walnut Street Jan. 25 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.

Animal control responded to the 200 block of Terminal Avenue on a report of a barking dog. Contact was made with the owner who was given a citation for public nuisance. A report was taken.

Animal control responded to East 10th and Federal streets Jan. 25 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter and a report was taken.

Nathan Bart Lopez, 42, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 25 in the 1300 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass. Michael Jan Jagelski, 51, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass. William Lewis Jackson, 60, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

A theft report was taken Jan. 25 from the hospital after staff reported some equipment was missing.

An assault report was taken Jan. 25 at the police station after a victim came in to report she was assaulted at an unknown location.

Police responded to West 6th and Ash streets Jan. 26 after a caller reported a truck was driving erratically in the area and tried to rear end them several times. Contact was made with both parties and the stories conflicted. An informational report was taken.

Henry Russell Benson, 47, no listed address, was arrested Jan. 26 near West 6th and Pomona streets and is accused of contempt of court.

William Lee Wilson, 34, Eugene, was arrested Jan. 26 during a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Walnut Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while suspended.

Police responded to the 600 block of West 10th Street Jan. 26 after a caller reported his wife was attempting to harm herself. A report was taken.

Luis Ernesto Anguiano-Arrenquin, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Hostetler Street and is accused of harassment.

A found property report was taken Jan. 27 from the Columbia River after divers found a shotgun. The item was taken for safekeeping.

Police responded to the skate park Jan. 27 after a caller reported a juvenile was supplying other juveniles with alcohol. A male juvenile was arrested for probation violation, interfering with making a report, three counts of harassment, minor in possession of alcohol and marijuana. A report was taken.

Kathy Jo Collins, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 27 in the 1000 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of parole violation and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Dustin Robert Smith, 33, Dufur, was arrested Jan. 27 near the East 2nd Street roundabout and is accused of post-prison violations.

Police responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street Jan. 28 on a report of a domestic dispute. An informational report was taken.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to Mosier Jan. 24 after a caller reported a suspicious vehicle was parked near the school taking pictures of kids while they were at recess. The area was checked but the vehicle was not found.

An illegal dumping report was taken Jan. 25 from the 4600 block of Sevenmile Hill Road after several bags of trash were found.

Joel Robert Austin, 26, Maupin, was arrested Jan. 25 in Maupin and is accused of four counts of probation violation.

Harley Douglas Robert Sproule, 26, Dufur, was arrested Jan. 26 in Dufur and is accused of fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault, reckless driving, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Oregon State Police

Lisa Marie Turner, 46, Dufur, was arrested Jan. 24 during a traffic stop near Bret Clodfelter Way and Highway 197 on a Lincoln County warrant for initiating a false report and improper use of 911.

Toni Julene Yankee, 54, Lexington, was arrested Jan. 24 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 144 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless burning, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Trooper responded to Dufur Jan. 25 to check on the status of a sex offender. Contact was made with the landlord who advised that the suspect moved several weeks ago. An informational report for violation of sex offender registration was taken.

Trooper responded to Taylor Lake Jan. 26 after a caller reported hearing a female subject screaming for help. Contact was made with the female who stated she was involved in an argument with her boyfriend and he assaulted her. The incident was logged.

Sherman County

David Lee Rooney, 42, Wasco, was arrested Jan. 26 in Wasco and is accused of tampering with a witness and four counts of violation of a release agreement.

Gilliam County

Julie Marie Tobin, 45, Bend, was arrested Jan. 26 during a traffic stop in Condon and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Regional Jail

Richard Dale Whitaker, 43 Moro, was booked and released Jan. 25 on a Sherman County court commitment for second-degree theft.

Michael Eldon Denolf, 56, Tygh Valley, was jailed Jan. 25 on a court commitment for two counts of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Janice Lorine Bayless, 59, Bend, was booked and released Jan. 25 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Parole & Probation

Michael Gregory Jorgensen Walters, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 24 in the community corrections office and is accused of four counts of post-prison violations.