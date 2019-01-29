Red Cloud puts up TD’s best ski finish since 2017 Senior picks up third place in Saturday’s giant slalom

ON TAP WED., JAN. 30 Prep Wrestling TD at Ridgeview, 5 p.m. THURS., JAN. 31 Prep Wrestling TD at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m. Prep Swimming TD at HRV, 4 p.m. FRI., FEB.1 Prep Girls Basketball Ridgeview at TD, 6:30 p.m. SWC at Sherman, 5 p.m. Prep Boys Basketball TD at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m. Dufur at Horizon, 6:30 p.m. SWC at Sherman, 6:30 p.m. SAT., FEB. 2 Prep Girls Basketball Sherman at Dufur, 4 p.m. Prep Boys Basketball Sherman at Dufur, 5:30 p.m. Horizon at SWC, 5:30 p.m. Prep Cheer TD at South Salem, 9 a.m. Prep Wrestling TD at White Buffalo Invitational Meet in Madras, 4 p.m. Prep Skiing TD at Stadium (Slalom), 10 a.m.

Louis Red Cloud had The Dalles ski team’s best finish since 2017, scoring third place out of 36 participants, and the quartet of George Harrison, Ethan Martin, Petra Van Kessel-Ervin and Hannah Biehn each had top-20 outputs in Mount Hood League giant slalom action Saturday on the Middlefork Course at Mount Hood Meadows.

In his first run, Red Cloud, from Dufur, put up the second-best time of his group with a mark of 51.77 seconds and he finished up in 53.59 for a two-run total of 1:45.36, behind Hood River Valley’s Chris McElwee (1:38.49) and Sandy’s Sean Steffey (1:45.10).

“Louis is on his way to making his mark on the state level,” TD coach Dane Klindt said. “He started skiing four years ago and has already shown he can compete with the best of them.”

Harrison notched a 2:02.81, including a second run of 1:00.67, to score 15th place, and Martin started with a 1:01.39, ending the day with a 2:04.85 to take 18th place.

Rowan Simpson only completed one try and timed out in 1:11.89.

The boys combined to clock in at 5:53.02 to take fifth place.

Hood River Valley (5:25.38), Sandy (5:26.26), Cleveland (5:28.31) and Grant (5:41.20) made up the top-4 schools.

Van Kessel-Ervin wound up 17th out of 35 athletes, as she followed up her 1:04.09 with a 1:02.39 for a two-run time of 2:06.48, 29.73 ticks behind overall winner, Josie Peterson, of Hood River Valley (1:36.75).

Biehn started out in 17th place after a first try of 1:04.01 and then cut down time to 1:02.39 for a 2:08.79.

Ashley Quisenberry was TD’s final skier and she timed out in 2:23.54 to lock down 25th place.

The Dalles placed fifth with its 6:38.81.

Hood River Valley took first place with a 5:01.38, St. Mary’s Academy was second (5:35.69), Grant placed third (5:37.92) and Sandy notched fourth (5:51.39).

Klindt sees great things from his junior varsity skiers, Paul Capek, Cooper Klindt, Henry Perez and Lucy Booth with the quartet dropping time.

Capek turned in a 2:21.28, Klindt crossed the finish line in 2:42.93 and Perez made it out with a 3:07.21.

Booth, who won the junior varsity event, finished two attempts, ending with a 1:03.01 for her 2:06.24, which would have earned her 17th place in varsity.

“Lucy is proving to be a racer that challenges many of the ladies as an eighth grader and has a great work ethic,” Klindt said.

The Dalles is at Ski Bowl on the Mount Hood Lane Run at 10 a.m. Saturday.