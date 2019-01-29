Sports Briefs

No. 3 Sherman sneaks past CW

Escaped was the word used in the locker room, as the No. 3-ranked Sherman Huskies slipped past pesky Condon-Wheeler in overtime by a 67-62 margin in boys varsity action Friday in Condon.

Cooper Johnson hit the game-tying 3-pointer that tied the score at 53-53 to send the game to overtime.

But, Sherman sank 10 of 14 free throws in the extra session, with Keenan Coles and Tyler Jones leading the way.

Coles scored a team-high 17 points, Jones followed up with 16, Luke Martin chipped in 15, Caleb Fritts muscled his way to eight and Wade Fields notched seven points.

For No. 17 Condon-Wheeler (11-7, 6-5), they hit 21 field goals, eight 3-pointers, and converted 12 of 22 free throws.

Hunter Winslow posted 23 points and Johnson had 21 points.

In Saturday’s home battle versus Echo, Martin rattled off a team-leading 20 points, Coles notched 13, Fritts poured in 11 and Owen Christiansen kicked in eight points in Sherman’s 64-38 victory.

The Huskies jumped out in front, 36-15 at the half, and totaled 24 field goals, two 3-pointers, and connected on 14 of 26 free throws.

Sherman (16-2, 10-0) hosts SWC at 6:30 p.m. Friday and travels to Dufur for a league tilt at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lady Huskies lose two games

Playing without Desiree Winslow, the Sherman Huskies showed some guts in a 49-32 loss at Condon Friday.

Sherman hit 10 field goals, one 3-pointer, and made good on 13 of 32 free throws, with Emma Stutzman reeling off a team-leading 10 points.

Allie Marker scored eight points, Sammie Lepinski wound up with six and Makayla Macnab rattled home four points.

Saturday against Echo in Moro, Winslow returned to lead the Huskies with 14 points and Lepinski dropped 10 in a 53-31 loss.

Macnab, Cali Johnson and Daisy Brown had two points each, as Sherman hit 12 field goals, three 3-pointers, and made 4 of 16 free throws.

Sherman (1-13 overall, 1-9 league) hosts SWC at 5 p.m. Friday and then hits the road to Dufur at 4 p.m. Saturday.