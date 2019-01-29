‘Super Auction’ has 80s theme

St. Mary’s Academy in The Dalles is anticipating a like, totally awesome evening at its 44th annual super auction this Saturday with its theme of “This is Our Time: 80s Prom Night.”

The event is being held at the school, at 1112 Cherry Heights Road. In keeping with the theme, a dance floor will be part of the décor in the school’s gym, as well as a disco ball.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for the 21 and over event. Dinner is at 6:15 p.m. and the live auction begins at 7:35 p.m. Cost of tickets is $40 each. The event usually sells out, said SMA Development Director Wendy Palmer, but on Monday afternoon there were still some tickets left.

Call the school at 541-296-6004 for tickets.

The auction and other fundraisers at the school “subsidize tuition for all families, making St. Mary’s affordable to anybody who would like to have a quality education for their children,” Palmer said.

She added, “We could not do this event without all of the people in the community supporting our school.”

The décor will feature a color scheme with lots of balloons in pale pink and light green.

The movie “Dirty Dancing” came out in the 80s, and in keeping with the theme, students are selling $5 raffle tickets for a trip to Mountain lake Lodge in Pembroke, Va., which is where the movie was filmed.

The trip is set for one of the lodge’s “Dirty Dancing”-themed weekends, Palmer said. However, the winner does not have to take that trip and can instead do other travel equal to the $2,500 value of the trip.

Catering will be done by Jim Olheiser of Cowboy Catering. The meal includes tri-tip and Chicken Cordon Bleu with sides of potatoes and asparagus. The school is making desserts, which will include individual cheesecakes with raspberry and caramel sauce and margarita cupcakes, caramel bourbon cupcakes, Guinness cupcakes and Kahluá cupcakes.

The event always features several dinners in the live auction. This year, live auction items include a Taste of Italy Under the Silos party for 20 at Sunshine Mill and a barbecue for 12 with trap shooting.

Several Trailblazer packages are on offer, including a Blazers v. Suns game, as well as four Terrace Club seats to a Seattle Mariners game.

The auctioneer is Shawn Wilkinson of Auction Sales Co.

An insert in today’s paper lists the items available at the auction and donors to the auction.

Student art is always a popular bidding item at the auction. The pre-kindergarten class has “an adorable framed American flag, and they individually wrote all the words to ‘A Grand Old Flag.” It is so cute,” Palmer said.

Student art will be in both the silent and live auctions. New this year will be an “almost-live” auction, featuring higher value items that, due to time constraints on the live auction, couldn’t quite make it in the live auction, Palmer said.

Also available at the auction will be two Civil War packages. Each contains Beaver and Duck gear. The Duck package includes tickets to this year’s Civil War game in Eugene at the University of Oregon, while the Beaver item comes with tickets to the Civil War game in 2020 in Corvallis at Oregon State University.

Also up for auction are two week-long stays at a studio apartment in Mexico, both set for the Oregon and Washington spring breaks in 2020.

The auction theme is inspiring a dress code for the evening. “People are dressing 80s prom; and people are dressing just 80s, like leg warmers and acid washed jeans,” Palmer said.