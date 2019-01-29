What's Happening: January 30, 2019

Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.

JANUARY

Wednesday, Jan 30

ROTARY MEETING: The Dalles Rotary Club meets weekly on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. The program for January 30 is “Carola, Cascade Acupuncture.” Catering to be announced.

TANGO LESSONS: Tango dance lessons are offered weekly in on Wednesday evenings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1805 Minnesota Street in the Tayler Hall (entrance on Montana Street). Lessons are $5 and partners are not required. Follow on Facebook at “Gorge Tango.”

February

Friday, Feb 1

FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.

LIBRARY STORYTIME: Preschool storytime for children three years or older, 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library.

LIBRARY PLAYGROUP: Family playtime with the Next Door, intended for children five years old or younger with their parent or caregiver, takes place every Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

KIDS’ PROGRAM: A fun program for elementary-age children from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. The program for Feb. 1st is “Game Day,” featuring fun games and a healthy snack.

TEEN MOVIE: “The house with a clock in its walls” showing at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 4 to 6 p.m.

POWER BREAKFAST: The Dalles Area Chamber’s Power Breakfast is 7 a.m. at the Fairfield Inn, 2014 W. 7th St., The Dalles. Topic is “Veterans in the Workplace,” presented by Paul Messettt, Worksource Oregon and disabled veterans outreach and local veterans employment representative. RSVP the chamber at 541-296-2231.

Saturday, Feb 2

SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.

HISTORY PROGRAM: “World War I, Part 1: Stonehenge and the Great War” covers the history and continuing effects of one of the deadliest wars in history. Wasco County Original Courthouse Regional History Forum, 1:30 p.m., in the upstairs courtroom of the 1859 courthouse at 410 West 2nd Place, The Dalles. Free admission; donations accepted.

STOP ANIMATION: Teen program. The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library Maker-in-Residence Sean O’Conner will teach stop-motion animation using iPad kits. Registration required; please call or stop by in person.

Monday, Feb 4

SEWING CLUB: Teen sewing club at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library runs 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 4 featuring the first part of making a Japanese Knot Bag.

ANNUAL MEETING: Wasco & Sherman Wheat Growers will have their annual winter meeting beginning at 5 p.m. with a workshop and dinner at Spooky’s Pizza in The Dalles. Program includes county presidents’ reports; wheat industry and legislative updates from Blake Rowe; insights from U.S. wheat travels from Darren Padget; post-fire issues and updates from Alan von Borstel, as well as door prizes and dinner.

Tuesday, Feb 5

FIBER GUILD: The Youth Fiber Guild at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library is run entirely by volunteers and meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month, 4 p.m., in the Athenaeum.

CHINESE NEW YEAR: Teen program. Come to The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library for a “traditional” Chinese New Year celebration, 4 to 6 p.m. Ring in the Year of the Boar with Chinese celebrations including long-standing traditions like Li-see envelopes.

Wednesday, Feb 6

JOE NEWBERRY: Joe Newberry in concert on the upstairs stage at Gorge Community Music, 410 East 2nd Street, The Dalles. Banjo, guitar, fiddle and song. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door; call (541) 296-2900 or visit gorgecommunitymusic.com.