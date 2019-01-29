Wrestling trio pushes TD to sixth-place finish Preston claims title, Greene nets 2nd and Scott is third

Steven Preston scored a tournament victory, Austin Greene placed second, JR Scott added a third-place showing and The Dalles wrestling team chalked up sixth place at the nine-team Hood River Elks Invitational Saturday in Hood River.

In all, the Riverhawks totaled 12 wins, 11 by pinfall, five in the first round and six in the second round, as Preston, Greene and Scott amassed a combined 8-2 record with eight pins, five in the opening round.

Preston won both of his 160-pound matches, the first coming in the semifinals versus Mark Mendivil (Centennial) at the two minute and 29-second mark of the second round.

With a title up for grabs, Preston dropped Oliver Borg (Cleveland) by second round pin (3:47).

Wrestling at 152 pounds, Greene, a senior, pinned Seth Miller (Columbia) in a quarterfinal bout at 1:50 of the first period, and he added a second-round pinfall against Hood River’s Javier Galvez (2:58) to jump into the championship.

Greene wound up losing by pin in the second round versus Centennial’s Kobe Hein (3:46).

Entering action at 195 pounds, Scott posted back-to-back first-round pins and used one minute combined in those dominant wins.

He dropped Keannan Bowditch (Thurston) in 22 seconds, and then made quick work of Kyle Daily (Forrest Grove) in his quarterfinal match with a pin at 38 seconds.

Now in the semifinals, Scott ran up against Bend’s Payton Davis and the Lava Bear standout secured a 6-1 decision.

After that loss, Scott got back to basics in the consolation bracket and turned in a stout effort, a pin at 17 seconds, against Forest Grove’s Erick Ouofre.

Faced with a shot at third place, Scott wrapped up his afternoon winning by fall over Kyle Daily (Forrest Grove) at the 1:21 mark of the first round.

Taylor Morehouse (170 pounds) appeared to be on his way to joining TD’s top trio on the podium with a second-round quarterfinal pin victory over Andrew McCreery (Hood River) at 3:06, but then lost by injury default in the semifinals (11 seconds) against Bailey Sparks (Centennial).

Morehouse had to forfeit his consolation semifinal versus Terrance Proehl (Centennial).

Miguel Torres posted a 1-2 record in three 220-pound matches, first coming up with a second-round pin of Kennith Brandon (Cleveland) at 2:38.

That big surge boosted Torres to a semifinals berth, where he ended up losing at 55 seconds of the first round in his showdown with Colten Hallett (Thurston).

In his consolation semifinal, Torres suffered a tournament-ending pinfall defeat at the hands of Hood River’s Logan Jensen (2:40).

Angel Oregon notched a win in the 113-pound bracket, a 14-3 major decision, opposite Miles Lee (Hood River) to move into the semifinals, but then wound up taking losses to Jeremiah Van Cleve (Centennial) by first-round pin and had his tournament cut short by pinfall at 4:48 of the third round versus Isaiah Todd (Bend).

The only other varsity wrestler to tally team points was Andrew Richman, who finished 1-2 in the 138-pound division, with his lone win coming in the consolation rounds against Apollo Johnson (Cleveland) at the 3:10 mark of the second stanza.

The senior, out of Dufur, lost his next match to Bend’s James Anderson (5:57).

Connor Blair (106), Ben Nelson (145) and Ophath Silaphath (160) each lost two matches, all by pinfall.

Thurston had 314.5 points to earn its tourney crown, besting Centennial (221), Cleveland (146), Bend (114), Hood River (106), The Dalles (80), Forest Grove (69.5), Riverside (67.5) and Columbia (11).

On the girls side of the mat, Eleyah Sutton-Lott tallied two wins in her 130-pound division.

Following a loss to Averie Stockwell by second-round pin (2:30), Sutton-Lott moved into the consolation bracket, where she pinned teammate Kai Hoff at 1:54 of the first round and tacked on a 2-1 decision against Calliope Callaway-Hoilman (Roosevelt).

Stockwell then pinned Sutton-Lott in the consolation semifinals (1:52).

Hoff (130) received a bye to move into the quarterfinals versus Salyn Cabral (Forest Grove), with Cabral taking a pin triumph at the 1:26 mark.

In her final match, Hoff had a pinfall loss to Sutton-Lott.

TD wins first dual in 8 years

Last Tuesday, The Dalles competed in a double dual with Sisters and Madras and had its first dual victory in eight years, beating Sisters, 42-29, and came close against Madras, losing by a 36-33 margin.

JR Scott posted a pin at the 1:10 mark of the first period against Ethan Martin for TD’s one win and Miguel Torres, Conor Blair, Angel Oregon, Andrew Richman, Austin Greene and Steven Preston all received forfeit victories.

Scott, Richman and Preston each captured a win apiece in the team’s 36-33 loss to Madras, with Scott taking of business by first-round pin versus Osmar Piza (1:08).

Richman had a 9-6 decision over Elijah McCourtney at 138 pounds to get three team points and Preston pinned Leander Smith in the first round (42 seconds) in their 160-pound tussle.

Blair (106), Oregon (113) and Eleyah Sutton-Lott (132) were victorious via forfeits.

The Dalles heads to Redmond for a dual with Ridgeview at 5 p.m. Wednesday and travels to Hood River at 7 p.m. Thursday, before wrapping up the weekend in Madras Saturday.

The two-day regional tournament begins on Friday, Feb. 8 in Pendleton.