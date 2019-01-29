WWI topic of history forum

Stonehenge and World War I will be the subject of the first 2019 Regional History Forum Saturday, Feb. 2, 1:30 p.m. at the Original Wasco County Courthouse, 410 W. Second Place, The Dalles.

Washington State Park Ranger Mark Harris will show a PowerPoint presentation titled “World War I, Part 1: Stonehenge and the Great War.” The program covers the war’s beginnings, new technology used in the war, how uniforms differed between combatants, the role of women in the war effort, the trenches, the fall of empires and continuing effects of one of the deadliest conflicts in human history.

Harris prepared the program for the 2018 centennial of the war’s end and gave it throughout the summer and fall at Sam Hill’s Stonehenge, part of Maryhill State Park. The landmark above the Columbia at Maryhill is a memorial to those from Klickitat County who died in the war, and is featured in the program.

Harris will offer a second program on Saturday, Feb. 9, a living history presentation with uniform and equipment that a soldier would have worn and carried into battle.

Admission is free but donations are welcome. There is a TV monitor on the ground floor of the 1859 courthouse to serve those unable to climb the stairs. Coffee and cookies will be served after the program.