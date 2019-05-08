AC/DC tribute Saturday 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save School Boi performs "The ultimate AC/DC Tribute" Saturday, May 11, 7 to 10 p.m. at Zim's Brau Haus in The Dalles. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. HOT JOBS VIEW ALL JOBS Latest News AC/DC tribute Saturday Wanted: Republican senators TD boys, girls hit podium in 25 of 36 events Three local teams have successful final workouts TD girls tennis finishes with a bang For the Record, May 8, 2019 Protection increased for John Day River What's Happening, event calendar from May 8 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTD coach arrestedSale of car rescinded due to severe rustSeeking a place to call homeBust nets over $110K in drugsMike F. ElliottCleanup is Saturday in The DallesAlice “Ruth” BrittleLooking Back on May 5, 2019Francis Pauline Breckner EllettFor the Record, May 8, 2019 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Online Poll Should Hanford cleanup be a national priority? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back News and Information from our community partners Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
