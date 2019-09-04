The fire alarm system at The Dalles High School is currently inoperable and being repaired, according to a press release from Principal Kurt Evans.
Temporarily, an around-the-clock fire watch has been established throughout the building. If there is a fire or an evacuation is ordered, an obtrusive siren will sound through the PA system with a statement to evacuate the building, Evans said. An evacuation notice will also go out to classroom phones. Students will evacuate the building and proceed to their designated rally point as directed by their classroom teacher. Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue is aware of the situation. If you have questions, contact the high school at 541-506-3400.
