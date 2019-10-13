60 years ago (1959): Ken Dickson, splicer, of The Dalles, is shown here at one of many cable terminals along the route to provide 145 suburban services southeast of The Dalles. The terminals are equipped with special coils that improve telephone transmission. It will be good-bye to the hand-crank magneto farmer lines and hello to modern dial service. This is the largest rural project in Oregon, with 91,000 feet of underground cable, 137,000 feet of underground wire, about 150 miles of aerial telephone lines, and an estimated cost of $145,000. Optimist photo/1959
