“In Process: My Handmade Life” and “Gorge Artist Create!” will be featured at The Dalles Art Center through July, and the artist reception is July 4, 5 to 7 p.m. A second event, with a reading by Carole Anderson, artist and author of “My Handmade Life,” is planned 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, also at the center, located at 220 E. 4th St., The Dalles.
“In Process: My Handmade Life” is an art exhibition centered on first-time author Anderson’s journey with a lymphoma diagnosis and the process in which she used art and writing to support her healing over the past 13 years. The exhibition celebrates the completion of her memoir, “My Handmade Life,” and allows the book and art to come alive by revealing the internal, external and collaborative processes of making the book.
Her artwork was inspired by her healing community, and she describes her life with a chronic illness as a patchwork quilt. The exhibition will include the participation of local quilt maker Corliss Marsh who will host weekly sew-ins, open to all, where community members are invited to contribute to the making of a collective quilt that will be a permanent exhibit at the Center. Visit thedallesartcenter on Facebook and @thedallesartcenter on Instagram for dates and times. In addition to quilting, metal work, and painting, with collaboration from area artists, the exhibition will give the audience a sneak peak into the contents of her soon-to-be published book.
