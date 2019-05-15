As of Tuesday, May 14, Wasco County turnout is 13.42 percent compared to 14.26 percent two years ago.
Today, May 15, is the last day to mail ballots.
Wasco County Clerk Lisa Gambee reminds voters that it's a Class C Felony to sign another person's ballot. "If you get all the way to the ballot drop box and realize your spouse or family member forgot to sign the envelope, take it back home to them!" she said.
