1400+ people have taken a personal pledge to live a longer, healthier life.
100+ local students have participated in the Walking School Bus program
200+ people have participated in purpose workshops
20+ residents showed up to help rake leaves at Sorosis Park
Over 150 people have participated in healthy cooking demos
Over 100 people have attended community clean ups at the riverfront, Taylor Lake, Mill Creek, and Eagle Caves.
A committee focused on improvements to the built environment was created. The committee includes participants from community, government, and school sectors. Areas of focus have been the Mill Creek Greenway, improving safety around elementary schools, and beautification along First Street.
Coordinated efforts between city, planning, and school district to overhaul pickup/drop off at Dry Hollow School. Similar traffic safety planning project work is ongoing at Chenowith Elementary.
Created “D21 Bike Night” an event hosted at Chenowith Elementary each June. The event is a ‘celebration of all things bike-related” and drew over 150 people as well as many vendors.
Generated monthly health-focused, full-page stories in The Dalles Chronicle.
Created “TD Pride” hashtag and associated video content. Some videos have received over 3k views.
988 people have ‘liked’ BZP The Dalles on Facebook.
356 people have followed them on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.