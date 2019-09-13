Nighttime travelers who use the Bridge of the Gods, which connects State Route 14 in Washington to Interstate 84 in Oregon, should plan to use an alternate route during intermittent full closures of the bridge.
Beginning Monday, Sept. 23, until Wednesday, Oct. 9, crews will close the Bridge of the Gods nightly for deck rehabilitation work.
Closure details:
• Monday, Sept. 23 through Wednesday, Oct. 9
• Sundays – Thursdays: 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
• Fridays – Saturdays: 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.
The bridge will be closed to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic during the above listed dates and times. The bridge will be open at all other times, with single-lane closures.
