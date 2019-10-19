Cindy Brown of Oregon State University, Sherman County Extension, was selected as the First Place Western Region Winner for a Communications Written Press Release at the National Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences conference in Hershey, Pa.
The award was accepted on her behalf by OSU Extension attendees.
Her article, titled “Picky Eaters? Eat Your Peas, Louise,” ran in The Dalles Chronicle’s Extension Cord column in April 2018. Brown is a 4-H Youth Development and Healthy Living Educator serving Sherman County.
