Effective Tuesday, March 23, 2020, Gov. Kate Brown has ordered the following businesses to close. Other businesses must operate remotely or within social distancing guidelines.
- Amusement parks
- Aquariums
- Arcades
- Art galleries, except for being open by appointment
- Barber shops and hair salons
- Bowling alleys
- Cosmetic stores
- Dance studios
- Esthetician practices
- Fraternal organization facilities
- Furniture stores
- Gyms and fitness studios, including climbing gyms
- Hookah bars
- Indoor and outdoor malls except for businesses allowed to remain open, including food (takeout or delivery), grocery, health care, medical, pharmacy or pet store services.
- Indoor party places, including jumping gyms and laser tag
- Jewelry shops and boutiques unless they provide goods exclusively through pick-up or delivery
- Medical spas, facial spas, day spas and non-medical massage therapy services
- Museums
- Nail and tanning salons
- Non-tribal card rooms
- Skating rinks
- Senior activity centers
- Ski resorts
- Social and private clubs
- Tattoo/piercing parlors
- Tennis clubs
- Theaters
- Yoga studios
- Youth clubs
