The Columbia Gorge Goats added another tournament championship to their record with a 4-0 performance at this past weekend’s HoopFever 3-on-3 Tournament held at Skyview High School in Vancouver, Wash. In the group photo are, from left to right, Seneca Ball, Riley Brock, Henry Begay and Andre Niko. Over those four contests, the Goats outscored their opponents, 79-30, capping two days of play with a 20-5 triumph over NW Swat.