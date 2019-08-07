Two weeks ago, the Columbia Gorge Goats toppled the field with five consecutive wins on their way to a Rip City 3-on-3 Tournament crown in Portland.
At the HoopFever 3-on-3 Tournament this past weekend in Vancouver, Wash., the Goats added Riley Brock to the roster and Bobby Begay as head coach and the results were even more impressive.
The Goats, represented by Brock, Seneca Ball, Henry Begay and Andre Niko, reeled off four straight victories by a combined 79-30 score to capture first place in the six-team, eighth-grade field.
“This is a great group of boys,” coach Begay said. “They listen, on and off the court, and have really pushed their game to another level. They play with heart and see the court as one and play as one and that makes the game fun for them as well as us parents. We enjoy watching them having fun playing the game.”
In Saturday’s two-game pool play round, the Goats fired away on the Nchi Wana boys, out of Dallesport, Wash., and secured a 20-4 win, then added a 20-10 blowout victory over Our Time.
Bracket play kicked off Sunday and the Goats had another tough contest against Our Time, but the score was nearly identical, as they cruised to a 19-11 triumph to get into the finals.
“This was a good defensive game and both teams were very physical and aggressive,” coach Begay said.
With everything on the line in their championship matchup versus NW Swat, the Goats did not let their foot off the gas pedal and had all aspects of their game working in a lopsided 20-5 finish.
For the past two tournaments, the Goats have enjoyed an impressive 9-0 record and a scoring differential of 179-88.
Coach Begay has seen a group of players that have been on the same page, which has equaled top-notch results.
“The greatest part about these boys in the past two tournaments is that we’ve had coaches and parents compliment how hard and disciplined these boys play,” coach Begay said. “Those boys play fair and clean and makes it nice to play a great team like that. I feel that compliments these boys as well as our community.”
Up next, the Goats are expected to travel to the Uyxat Pow Wow Grounds in Grande Ronde for the CTGR Native Youth 3-on-3 Tournament from Aug. 16-18.
