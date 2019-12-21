Starting on Jan. 11-12, the Columbia Gorge Basketball Academy hosts several teams from across the area in the fourth annual Gorge Hoops Invitational at Kurtz Gym and The Dalles Middle School.
Tournament players range from third through eighth grades and hail from Hermiston, Dufur, The Dalles, Hood River, White Salmon and Goldendale, to name a few.
Games are slated to start at 9 a.m. on Saturday in pool play matchups at The Dalles Middle School, where each team will play two pool play games for each division to determine seeding.
Seeding is based on overall record, head-to-head games, point differential and points scored, in that order.
Double elimination bracket play kicks off on Sunday at 8 a.m. until the championship games, with games at TDMS and The Dalles High School.
First-place teams are awarded a trophy or T-shirts in each age division on Sunday.
“Spectators are encouraged to come and support these young people,” said CGBA president and coach Greg Cummings. “They’ve been working so hard the last couple of months, and I want to see their hard work pay off.”
Brackets and rules will be emailed out the Wednesday before the tournament, and all games are officiated by OSAA-sanctioned officials.
All games will be scheduled on the Tourney Machine application through the website, http://www.tourneymachine.com.
Fans can download the application to their smartphone to stay up to date on scores, pool play standings and bracket play games.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students over five years old. Children 4 and younger are free.
Another multi-team basketball tournament is set for Feb. 22-23 at the same locations, so teams can enter both tournaments for $350 or pay $195 for one entry.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Cummings at gcummings11@gmail.com or call 541-980-5978.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.