Terry Cobb of Cobblestone Catering visits the Safeway butcher shop often.
And for months she would tell butcher Jorge Perez, “I need a me,” meaning she needed a cook to assist her in the business.
She was asking the right person, apparently.
Perez’s brother-in-law, Mycole Cordona, moved back to the area last fall after cooking for restaurants and kitchens in Stockton, Roseville, Sacramento and Lodi, Calif., for the past 14 years. And Perez made the connection.
Cobb called Cordona immediately, and 20 minutes later they were in an interview. He’s been on staff ever since.
Cordona, who studied classic French cuisine in culinary school, is excited to fuse his ideas with the rustic comfort food that’s been the backbone of Cobblestone since it’s opening in 2014.
“I am thankful for meeting Terry,” Cordona said. “She has opened the doors for creativity.”
For example, Cordona has taken two of Cobb’s classic dishes, lasagna and pulled-pork sandwiches, and turned them into appetizers—lasagna bites and pulled-pork pockets.
Cordona said he also has experience in Asian cuisine, including some Vietnamese dishes and a Teriyaki Rice Bowl. He tips a hat to his own heritage with street tacos and chili Verde.
“That’s what I love about cooking,” he said. “You never know it all; there’s always a chance to learn something new.”
Cobb said the addition of Cordona gave her time to focus more on marketing and booking catering events. They run the operation from the kitchen at Auction Sales on Highway 197.
“You’d be surprised what comes out of this little kitchen,” Cobb said.
Cordona is a former Grass Valley resident. He has two daughters, Allyson and Farrah, and a son, Mycole. His wife Nicole is a phlebotomist at Mid-Columbia Medical Center.
