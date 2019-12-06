There are 40 childcare providers in Hood River County; of those, 22 take infants and/or toddlers. There are 51 child care providers in Wasco County, and four in Sherman County. Of the 51 providers in Wasco County, 22 provide infant care. In Sherman County, only two of the four programs care for infants.
Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles is the only business providing onsite childcare in the three counties.
