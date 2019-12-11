The Four Rivers Early Learning Hub wants to hear from families to inform early care and education expansion efforts in the five-county region and has a short online survey in English and Spanish to understand what factors are most important to parents when looking for an early care and education program, as well as what barriers parents are experiencing with early learning options.
Take the survey at www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5292115/4RELH-Parent-Survey-ENGLISH (in English) or www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5305185/4RELH-Family-Engagement-Survey-SPANISH-copy (in Spanish).
