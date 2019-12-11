It’s difficult for parents and guardians searching for childcare in Hood River and Wasco counties to find an open slot. According to a study by Oregon State University, all families with infants and toddlers in Oregon struggle to find childcare placement, as do most families with children under the age of five.

While there are 40 childcare providers in Hood River County, only 22 of those programs provide infant and/or toddler care and those that do have limited space. There are 51 child care providers in Wasco County, and four in Sherman County. Of the 51 providers in Wasco County, 22 provide infant care. In Sherman County, only two of the four programs care for infants.