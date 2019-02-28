North Wasco County Schools will be on a 2 hour delay for Thursday, Feb. 28
One Community Health in The Dalles opens at 9 a.m. today.
So. Wasco Co. SD: Closed (Effective tomorrow - Thu Feb 28th)
Sherman Co. Sch. Dist.: Closed (Effective tomorrow - Thu Feb 28th)
Head Start /Early Childhood Centers:
Mid-Columbia Children's Council: The Dalles/Wahtonkah Head Start and Early Head Start 2hr delay; Petersburg Head Start AM class canceled, PM class on time with bus on snow route; Carson Head Start AM class 10:30-2:00 NO BUS, PM class canceled. White Salmon Head Start and Early Head Start 2 hour delay; Tygh Valley Head Start Closed
Columbia Gorge Schools:
Dufur Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
Lyle Sch. Dist.: AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Appleton and High Prairie buses on snow routes
Mill A Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. PCIA start time 10am
White Salmon Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
