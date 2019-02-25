The Wahtonka Community School Board meeting had been postponed until Tuesday, March 5
One Community Health will delay opening until 9 a.m., all locations.
Mid-Columbia Senior Center is closed
Columbia Gorge Community College is closed, all locations.
The Dalles City non essential employees on a 2 hour delay.
Lyle Sch. Dist.: closed UPDATE
So. Wasco Co. SD: Closed (Effective tomorrow - Tue Feb 26th)
Sherman Co. Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE
Dufur School District is closed.
Mid-Columbia Children's Council: The Dalles and Wahtonkah Head Start and Early Head Start closed
