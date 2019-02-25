The Wahtonka Community School Board meeting had been postponed until Tuesday, March 5

One Community Health will delay opening until 9 a.m., all locations.

Mid-Columbia Senior Center is closed

Columbia Gorge Community College is closed, all locations.

The Dalles City non essential employees on a 2 hour delay.

Lyle Sch. Dist.: closed UPDATE

So. Wasco Co. SD: Closed (Effective tomorrow - Tue Feb 26th)

Sherman Co. Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE

Dufur School District is closed.

Mid-Columbia Children's Council: The Dalles and Wahtonkah Head Start and Early Head Start closed

