UPDATE 8:27 a.m.: Columbia Gorge Comm. College: Both campuses are now closed.
UPDATE: North Wasco County Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, February 27th, 2019.
Columbia Gorge Comm. College: Both campuses open at 10 am. All classes starting before 10 am on both campuses are canceled.
One Community Health in both The Dalles and Hood River will open at 10 a.m. today, Feb. 27.
Dufur Sch. Dist.: Closed
Hood River Co. Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes
Sherman Co. Sch. Dist.: Closed
So. Wasco Co. SD: Closed
White Salmon Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
Lyle Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. School starts at 10
Mid-Columbia Children's Council: The Dalles and Wahtonkah Head Start/Eaerly Head Start 2 hour delay; Petersburg Head Start-AM class Canceled, PM class on time. Bus on snow route.; Belmont Head Start AM class canceled, PM class running on time/ Centro de Belmont clase AM cancelada, clase PM a tiempo; Carson Head Start Closed;Parkdale Head Start 2 hour delay. Class begins at 10:00/Centro de Parkdale 2 horas tarde clase comienza a las 10 a.m.; Country Club Head Start AM class canceled, PM class running on time; Tygh Valley Head Start Closed; White Salmon Head Start and Early Head Start 2 hr delay. UPDATE
OCDC Headstart:
Odell and The Dalles - 2 hour late start. Open house for Odell will also be Feb. 27.
Brooks, Silverton, Woodburn, and Mulino centers are all closed. Independence, Concordia, and McMinnville CLOSED. Washington County Closed. Multnomah - CLOSED. UPDATE
