Brigham Young University-Idaho’s Collegiate Singers are on tour in Canada and Portland to spread messages of hope and healing through music, and will perform a benefit concert at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, on Aug. 3, 3 p.m., with a second performance in Hood River at 7:30 p.m. at the Wy’east Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Kindts Book Sellers in The Dalles, Waucoma Bookstore in Hood River, or at the door.
The concert at the Civic will raise money for new audio equipment and to help in restoring the historic building.
During its heyday, the Civic was the venue for local cultural, entertainment, ceremonial, social and recreational events, ranging from concerts and theatricals to high school graduation ceremonies, according to a press release. Today their mission is to “restore and maintain the antiquity of our historic heritage, to upgrade and facilitate any possible event function throughout the community, and to continue to grow with the community’s needs.”
The Hood River concert will benefit the Hood River Christmas Project.
The show theme is “You Are Not Alone.” The 50-member group will perform music from different cultures around the world ,as well as American theatre music (including “Into the Woods” and “Dear Evan Hansen”), music inspired by the Swedish chef in “The Muppet Show,” and new spiritual music of faith by Dan Forrest and Jake Runestad.
“The music is about belonging, healing, and hope,” said Randall Kempton, tour director and BYU-Idaho music faculty member. “We hope audiences will feel their burdens of sorrow, depression, and anxiety lifted a little by the music and stories we share, including stories of how our own choir members cope with those same burdens.”
“We’re trying to spread the message that God is with you, there are people around you—and that this world isn’t sad or depressing,” said Lance Plumb, performance tour coordinator in public affairs. “It’s a great message we’re trying to share.”
