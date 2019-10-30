Columbia Basin Care has been awarded two top honors by the Oregon Health Care Association: Aubree Schreiner, executive director at Columbia Basin Care, has been named 2019 Administrator of the Year and Eunice Denudt, a volunteer who crochets blankets for Columbia Basin Care residents, has been awarded Volunteer of the Year.
The awards are given to individuals who demonstrate compassion and commitment to quality care through their dedication to residents, staff, and the long-term care profession. OHCA is the largest long-term care trade association in Oregon, representing 1,000 organizations and nearly all long-term care providers in the state.
Columbia Basin Care of The Dalles is the region’s only community-owned, not-for-profit facility for long-term care and short-stay rehabilitation. Founded in 1964, the facility employs 100 people and has served the community for over 50 years.
Schreiner and Denudt will be honored in November at the Oregon Health Care Association conference and awards ceremony in Portland.
Eunice Denudt
Eunice Denudt is a dedicated volunteer who has crocheted over 150 blankets for sick and elderly residents at Columbia Basin Care.
“I had a stroke a few years ago and I couldn’t walk or talk or do anything for myself. I was given a blanket like this and it meant so much to me,” she explained.
She regained her speech and ability to walk and was determined to repay the kindness she had received.
Though she is on oxygen, has arthritis in her hands and has little space in her budget for the cost of yarn this dedicated volunteer takes the time, effort and money to crochet colorful and cozy blanket wraps, then loads up her car to deliver the blankets to the facility.
“At 84, I’m on a fixed income but this keeps me busy,” she said. “I’ve never forgotten what it meant to me when I was down.”
The facility is the region’s only non-profit, community-owned facility offering long-term care and short-term rehabilitation, located at 1015 Webber St.
Aubree Schreiner
Aubree Schreiner set a high bar for achievement—she went from college student to intern to executive director in less than a year.
Born and raised in the Columbia River Gorge, she is a graduate of Oregon State University, where she earned a degree in Public Health with an emphasis in health management and policy. She was an intern at Columbia Basin Care when she was offered supervised training that would lead to becoming the facility director at completion. At just 22, she became one of the youngest administrators of a skilled-care facility in Oregon, managing 100 employees and overseeing the care of 65 residents.
Three years later, she continues to make improvements to facility appearance and operations. Her strategic management approach has resulted in consistently high customer satisfaction surveys and a dramatic increase in staff retention and morale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.