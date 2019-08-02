A ‘Community Makes’ event is planned Aug. 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., during the free family day at the Wasco County Fairgrounds, 81849 Fairgrounds Road, Tygh Valley. Local makers will be showing their innovations, creations and handmade projects. A few of the booths will include a hands-on project that kids can complete and take home. To register as a maker, visit www.gorgestem.org/community-makes. For more information, contact Lu Seapy at 541-296-5494, or via email at lu.seapy@oregonstate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.