As a way to support the community’s most vulnerable families, The Next Door Inc. is hosting a donation drive for an upcoming Community Baby Shower.
Through the month of April, National Child Abuse Prevention Month, The Next Door is gathering donations for the shower to help meet the needs of new parents throughout the Gorge. Items such as swaddle blankets, pacifiers and baby carriers are invaluable to help new parents soothe and bond with babies, said a press release.
“It takes a village to raise a child! It’s rarely easy being a parent, but here in our Gorge community, we’re committed to walking alongside families as they raise healthy, happy children,” said Janet Hamada, Next Door Inc. executive director. “Because, after all, healthy and happy children mean healthy and happy communities.”
Donors can help in two ways:
Shop from pre-selected items via the Amazon registry — search Community Baby Shower The Next Door Inc. and make a purchase.
Donate new, unwrapped, gender-neutral items at the NDI office in Hood River or The Dalles.
What to give
Baby carriers, front packs, wraps, bibs, swaddlers, onesies, pacifiers, teethers, diapers, wipes and white noise machines.
NDI hosts its annual Stories of Hope Evening May 9 from 6-7 p.m. at Mt. Hood Winery in Pine Grove. Hamada said, “Come join us for inspiring stories of hope and sunset under the mountain.”
RSVP by May 1 by email to justinez@nextdoorinc.org or calling 541-436-0304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.