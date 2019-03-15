Beauty & the Beast

The Dalles High School Theatre Department presents a tale as old as time, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.
Be swept away into this enchanted musical where Belle feels trapped in a provincial town and a prince is trapped in the body of a hideous beast. If the beast can learn to love and be loved, the spell will be broken and he will be transformed to his former princely self. If not, he and his household will be doomed for all time.
This classic musical love story comes to life with unforgettable characters, amazing sets and costumes, and a stunning score, including “Be Our Guest,” “Gaston,” “Human Again,” and the Tony-winning title song, “Beauty and the Beast.”
Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays, March 14-16 and March 21-23, at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees March 16 and March 23. Tickets are $10 for adults and students and $8 for senior citizens and children 12 and under.
It is general admission and the doors open at 7 p.m.
