The Wasco County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) will host its seventh annual Blanket Drive Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at 523 East Third Street across from Sawyer’s Ace Hardware.
All items collected from this drive will be donated to The Warming Place in The Dalles. Warm socks are especially needed. Warm coats and gloves will also be accepted, as will clean, new or gently used blankets. Donors can simply drive up to the curb to donate.
