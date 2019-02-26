Entertainment listings can be sent to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com.
Songs, stories from Ireland
Tommy and Saundra O’Sullivan will perform songs and stories from Ireland at Old St. Peter’s Landmark in The Dalles Saturday, March 2. Doors open 6:15 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, available at Klindt’s Booksellers-Stationers, 315 E. Second St., The Dalles.
Pioneer Drugstore lecture March 1
On Friday, March 1, the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum hosts local Dalles resident and professional archaeologist Eric Gleason as he presents “From Pioneer Drugstore to Community Icon: The Waldron Brother’s Drugstore, The Dalles, OR.”
Gleason will lay out a brief history of the early development of The Dalles and will intertwine the story of the building of the Waldron Brother’s Drugstore and the lives of its builders and owners over the years. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. with the program starting at 7 p.m.
Cost for the dinner and program is $15; the program only is $5.
Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 541-296-8600.
Mark Malefyt to perform at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, March 1: Mark Malefyt and friends, 6 to 9 p.m. (Rock covers.)
Saturday, March 2: Soulwolf, 6-9 p.m. (Hood River rock/funk band.)
Sunday, March 3: Sunday Night Jam featuring the Reddy Black Trio, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Phil-n-the-Blanks at TD Eagles Lodge
Coming up at The Dalles Eagles Lodge:
Saturday, March 2: Phil-n-the-Blanks. Dance on the biggest dance floor in the Gorge. 7 p.m., $3 members, $4 for guests.
The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
The Shakin Sin Clines plays at Zim’s
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, March 1: The Shakin Sin Clines, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, March 2: Al and Nolan Hare with Ben Tibbets on drums, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 26: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
“High Voltage” BPA lecture March 8
On Friday, March 8, the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum presents Libby Burke, BPA Library and Visitor Center archivist.
Burke will be giving an exclusive 7 p.m. talk about the Discovery Center’s new exhibit, “HIGH VOLTAGE—BPA & the HVDC Test Center 1963–2017,” after a 6 pm dinner. Dinner and program together are $18; program only $5.
Reserve tickets by March 6.
Chihuahua Desert at The Pines Mar. 1
Friday, March 1, 6 to 9 p.m.: Escape to the musical stylings of Chihuahua Desert, and experience the best Borderline Fiesta and western music around. Country and South-of-the-Border classics are a crowd-favorite, also with a splash of refreshing original music.
Every Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m.: The Old Vines. You’ll find a musical blend of standards – folk, jazz, country and just enough blues to keep your toes tapping.
The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.
The Sweet Lillies at The Ruins Mar. 5
Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins. Opening act at 6 p.m.
Monday nights: Hootin’ in The Hood Open Mic, 6:30-9:30, hosted by Scot Bergeron.
Feb. 26: McDougall (Folk rock) with Tyson Huckins.
March 5: The Sweet Lillies (High Energy Acoustic)
Thursday, March 7: Matt Hopper & The Roman Candles, Josiah Johnson (from Head & The Heart) and The Resolectrics. Special Ticketed Show.
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Floria & Bell play at the White Buffalo
On Thursday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m., Kay Floria (keyboards and vocals) performs soulful blues and jazz with percussionist, Randy Bell.
White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.
Hood River Reads kick-off is March 2
The 2019 Hood River Reads selection is “Temperance Creek” by Pamela Royes and on Saturday, March 2, at 2 p.m., the annual kick-off party at the Hood River Library will feature book distribution, art, a performance by the Phoenix Theater and refreshments. Patrons of the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries can pick up books starting March 5 at 5 p.m.
For a full schedule call the library at 541-386-2535.
‘After the Burn’ benefit concert Mar. 8
A benefit concert for the recent California wildfire incidents is scheduled for Friday, March 8, at The Ruins, featuring local band Greenneck Daredevils (6 to 8 p.m.) and Portland’s The Quick & Easy Boys (8 to 10 p.m.) All proceeds to benefit California wildfire victims. Suggested donation $10.
Contact Gorge Event Systems to become a sponsor/program supporter. Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
“Mamma Mia!” opens in Wy’East Mar. 8
Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents the beloved musical, Mamma Mia!, starting on Friday, March 8. All performances at 7:30 p.m. except March 10, 17 at 2 p.m. at Wy’East Middle School Performing Arts Center. Wear your ABBA outfit!
Tickets available at gorgeorchestra.org. $20 for adults, $15 members, $5 youth (10-17), and free admission for children under 10.
“Luz” offers an evening of flamenco
Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her latest show, Luz, an evening of flamenco, to The Rockford Grange Hall in Hood River Friday, March 8, at 8 p.m.
Savannah will be joined by two exceptional Spanish flamenco artists: Acclaimed Spanish-Romani guitarist Pedro Cortes and singer/percussionist/dancer Jose Moreno.
All-ages performance. General admission $22, VIP seating $34, students $12, and children $8; tickets are available at www.brownpapertickets.com.
Pop-Up Library returns to Odell
The Pop-Up Library returns to Odell every Saturday starting March 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Wy’east Community Church Meeting Room, 3422 Odell Hwy.
Services will include computer access, WiFi/internet access, library card registration, the ability to check in/out items and pick up holds, art activities, and board games.
Free and open to the public. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult or a person over 14 years of age.
For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.