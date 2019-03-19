Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com.
Josh Cox at Rivertap in TD March 23
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, March 22: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 6-9 p.m. (Rock covers)
Saturday, March 23: Josh Cox, 6-9 p.m. (Solo artist, covers)
Sunday, March 24: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Al & Nolan plan show at Zim’s Mar. 22
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, March 22: Al & Nolan Hare with Ben Tibbets on the drums, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, March 23: Fugawes with Jeff Carrell, Jeff Buehner, Victor Johnson and Kenny Olsen, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, March 26: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Eagles Lodge karaoke, open mic jam
Friday, March 22, 8 p.m.: Karaoke with Bill Hornibrook. No cover charge. Members and guests welcome.
Saturday, March 23, 7–9 p.m.: “Mike and Friends” playing classic country, country, blues, rock, and easy listening music. Featuring Mike Mutton, Bill Mackey and Mark Ebel. At 9:15 p.m., it’s an Open Mic and Jam. Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests.
The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
‘War of the Worlds’ March 23 and 24
Serious Theater is extending the production run of “The War of the Worlds” to include additional performances Saturday, March 23, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 24, at 2 p.m. This recreation of Orson Welles’ 1938 on the Air radio broadcast features live sound effects and music.
The group performs on the newly renovated stage in the Fellowship Hall of Zion Lutheran Church, 10th & Union Streets, The Dalles. Performance lasts 70 minutes without intermission. Tickets are $10 adults and teens, $5 children (12 and under) and $5 seniors (65 and over).
Pride Book Club planned for April 11
The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature. It meets the second Thursday of the month, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library.
On April 11, the club will be discussing “When the Moon Was Ours” by Anna-Marie McLemore, a 2017 Stonewall Honor Book award winner in Children’s and Young Adult Literature. This young adult novel is a fantasy that deals with love and gender non-conformity. Copies are available at the library.
The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St, The Dalles, (541) 296-2815.
Organ Crawl returns to TD April 28
The seventh biennial Organ Crawl will take place Sunday, April 28 in The Dalles. Five organists will present 20-minute programs on five historic pipe organs, beginning 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark Church. The “Crawl” will proceed to United Church of Christ, First Church of Christ Scientist, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and will end at Zion Lutheran Church at 5 p.m.
For more information contact kjverc@gmail.com.
“Kids Quest” at Granada Theatre, TD
Local teens and young adults will team up to present a creative event for kids ages 4–12, the “Kids Quest,” at the Granada Theatre in The Dalles March 25, 26 and 27. The event offers skits, illusions, games, live music and more. The Kids Quest team at Life in Christ has been doing variations of this event for several years in locations all across Oregon.
Free community event. Doors open 6 p.m. each night and the event lasts from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Small Footprints at White Buffalo
On Thursday, March 21 at 6 p.m., Small Footprints (Mark, guitar and vocals; George, bass; Pat, sax; and Bob, rhythms and harp) will perform an fun, upbeat mix of musical flavors at the White Buffalo.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Gorge Playwrights Forum March 21
Gorge Playwrights will gather at Slopeswell Cider, Thursday, March 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. All are welcome. The group will select plays for inclusion of the upcoming production of “Short Plays by Local Authors,” June 21–23, and discuss playwright production responsibilities. For additional information contact actthegorge@gmail.com.
Balch Hotel jam returns March 21
Interested in merry music making? Jam Nights with Josiah are back at the Balch Hotel, coming up on Thursday, March 21. Get onboard with easing your winter blahs!
Balch Hotel, 40 S. Heimrich St., Dufur; 541-467-2277.
Amber and The Pale Ales at The Pines
Coming up Friday, March 22, 6–9 p.m. The Pale Ales are a four-piece acoustic folk-rock band playing covers and originals, incorporating three-part harmonies and melodic guitar solos. The band consists of Rob Guidera on guitar and vocals, Glen Holmberg on guitar and vocals, and George Bentz on bass guitar, and Amber Nelson on lead vocals.
The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.
Mark Reynolds Band at Solera Mar. 22
On Friday, March 22, the Mark Reynolds Band brings a mix of original tunes and eclectic covers to Solera Brewing. Music is from 6 to 9 p.m.
Solera Brewery, 4945 Baseline Dr., Parkdale; 541-352-5500.
LARK bird outing March 24 in Bingen
The LARK bird watching group will meet at Bingen Pond on Sunday, March 24, 8 a.m., one block east of Hwy 14 and 141 junction, S. Maple Street and E. Marina Way, Bingen, Wash. For more information email info@hoodriverhobbies.com.
Live music planned at The Ruins (HR)
Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins. Opening act 6 p.m.
March 26: Never Come Down & Kory Quinn with Rachel Marie Drake.
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Paper flowers at HR library branches
The Parkdale and Cascade Locks public libraries will host a paper flower craft during spring break, Wednesday, March 27, at 11 a.m. in Cascade Locks, and Friday, March 29, at 11 a.m. in Parkdale.
All supplies are provided. This program is free and suitable for families.
“Spyn Reset” March 29 at River City
Seattle’s prog rock trio Spyn Reset are playing a show to support their release “Dots” at River City Saloon on Friday, March 29, with Eugene-based Blue Lotus beginning at 9 p.m.
