“Toast and Jam” feature at Rivertap
Coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, March 29: Toast and Jam, 6–9 p.m. (Bend band, rootsy acoustic folk rock, originals and covers.)
Saturday, March 30: Tracy Klas, 6–9 p.m. (Solo artist, classic rock covers.)
Sunday, March 31: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30–8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Fundraiser Sat. at The Dalles Eagles
On Saturday, March 30, starting at 7 p.m., buy a Red Solo Cup for $10 and your refills will help The Eagles pay for a new ice machine. DJ Fergie will be playing your favorite tunes. Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests. Join the party.
The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Blunami returns to Zim’s on March 30
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, March 29: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, March 30: Blunami, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, April 2: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Ugandan Kids Choir come to TD April 3
Children in the Ugandan Kids Choir will dance, sing traditional African songs, and play authentic instruments Wednesday, April 3, 6:30 p.m., at Sonrise Academy, 333 E. 12th Street, The Dalles.
The concert will help support children in need all around the world. The Ugandan Kids Choir is a ministry of Childcare Worldwide, an organization that serves children in nine developing countries by “taking care of their physical, spiritual, and educational needs.”
For more information call Darlien France at (541) 993-0550.
Pride Book Club will meet April 11
The Pride Book Club, open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature, meets the second Thursday of the month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. On April 11, the club will be discussing “When the Moon Was Ours” by Anna-Marie McLemore, a young adult fantasy that deals with love and gender non-conformity and winner of the 2017 Stonewall Honor Book award in Children’s and Young Adult Literature.
Copies are available at The Dalles-Wasco County Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Call (541) 296-2815 for more information.
Swing into Spring dance, music in TD
Dance and listen to the Gorge Jazz Collective at The Dalles Discovery Center on Friday, April 12. Swing dance lessons begin at 7 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30 p.m.
Brought to you by the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association. Tickets available at gorgeorchestra.org and at door: $20 for adults, $15 members, $10 youth (10-17) and free for children under 10.
Organ Crawl returns to The Dalles
The seventh biennial Organ Crawl will take place Sunday, April 28 in The Dalles. Five organists will present 20-minute programs on five historic pipe organs, beginning at 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark Church and proceeding to United Church of Christ, First Church of Christ Scientist, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, ending at Zion Lutheran Church at 5 p.m.
For more information contact Karl at kjverc@gmail.com.
“Kids Quest” at Granada Theatre, TD
Local teens and young adults will team up to present a creative event for kids ages 4–12, the “Kids Quest,” at the Granada Theatre in The Dalles March 25, 26 and 27. The event offers skits, illusions, games, live music and more. The Kids Quest team at Life in Christ has been doing variations of this event for several years in locations all across Oregon.
Free community event. Doors open 6 p.m. each night and the event lasts from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Coming up at The Ruins:
Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins. Opening act 6 p.m.
Monday nights: Hootin’ in The Hood Open Mic, 6:30-9:30 p.m., hosted by Scot Bergeron.
March 26: Never Come Down & Kory Quinn with Rachel Marie Drake.
Saturday, March 30: Revel In Dimes with DJ Zinker. 90’s Hip-Hop dance party, special ticketed show. $8 advance, $11 at the door.
April 2: The Lowest Pair with Alonzo Garbanzo.
April 9: Lewi & The Left Coast Roasters with Annachristie Sapphire.
April 16: Band of Comerados with Norman Baker.
The Ruins will start a new outdoor series called Local Thursdays, June through August. Stay tuned!
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Paper flower crafting at HR libraries
The Parkdale and Cascade Locks public libraries will host a paper flower craft during spring break, Wednesday, March 27, at 11 a.m. in Cascade Locks, and Friday, March 29, at 11 a.m. in Parkdale. All supplies are provided. This program is free, open and suitable for families.
Barney, Stray Kitties at the Lyle Hotel
Bootleg Barney (bass) and Chris (mandolin) with Polly (guitar) perform Snowden-style backwoods rock seasoned with rich vocal harmonies. Catch them Thursday, March 28, 6 p.m., at the White Buffalo in Hood River and Friday, March 29, at 7 pm. at the Lyle Hotel, 100 7th Street, Lyle, Wash.
Pavement Ends at Naked Winery
Pavement Ends featuring John Durkan and Friends is back at Naked Winery on Friday, March 29, from 6-9 p.m. It’s time for some Rockin’ blues to celebrate winter’s end. Bring those dancing shoes.
Naked Winery, 102 Second St., Hood River; 800-666-9303.
Alonzo Garbanzo at Solera March 29
On Friday, March 29, the eclectic guitar stylings of Alonzo Garbanzo returns to Solera Brewing. Music is from 6-9 p.m.
