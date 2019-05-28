Gorge Ecumenical Ministries (GEM) invites the community to join in celebrating their volunteers, initiatives and programs.
The theme of this year’s celebration is “It’s a GEM of a Story!” The free event is 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, June 9, at Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road , with a Taco Bar Dinner from 5 to 5:45 p.m. and program following. Bring a dessert to share.
GEM is a regional organization that strives to unite diverse faith communities in a common concern for justice, freedom, peace, and environmental care. GEM’s fiscal oversight supports the Aging in the Gorge Alliance, Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network, Columbia Gorge Peace Fellowship, Emergency Voucher Program, Hood River Shelter Services, and family and phone support funds for ICE immigrant detainees held at NORCOR.
GEM was the initial organizer and fiscal sponsor for the Hood River County Community ID program and coordinates the community’s annual Martin Luther King Celebration and a candidates’ voter education forum each October.
Hear inspiring stories of change and meaningful partnerships that build a stronger and more compassionate Gorge Community.
For more information contact Rev. Judy Zimmerman, jzimmerman@uuma.org 541.402.1860.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.