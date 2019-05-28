At a meeting May 18, suggested uses for the long-vacant and threatened Waldron Brothers Drugstore Building on First Street included office space, event space, a museum, a bike hostel and apartments.
The meeting, held at the Last Stop Saloon, was open to anyone and drew a crowd of about 30. It was a necessary part of a grant-funded market and reuse plan that will be finished by the end of the summer.
The city of The Dalles bought the circa-1865 building in 1978, and spent about $300,000 to stabilize it about a decade ago, but last fall the city voted to pursue demolition, saying it was a liability.
A non-profit group, Friends of the Waldron Brothers Building, formed this year, with the goal of getting the building transferred to a local non-profit. That group got a $3,500 grant from Restore Oregon, the statewide historic preservation nonprofit organization, for the market analysis.
Baldwin Saloon owner Mark Linebarger said he believed the building’s only chance of viability was to relocate it to the south side of the railroad tracks. “You have a thousand more uses on this side of the tracks.”
Now, access is limited, he said. “You can use it for almost anything as long as there’s access.”
The building sits mere feet from the railroad tracks, between the city sewer plant to the east and the city’s Lewis and Clark Festival Park to the west.
Eric Gleason, a consulting archaeologist, has spearheaded the preservation effort for the building, which is also known as the Gitchell building. He said he believes it would cost about $1 million to move it.
Gleason said the market analysis may find that access issues make the current site unviable. But leaving it where it’s at is the cheapest option, and the best for preserving the historic integrity of the building, he said.
Mary Bosch and her company, Marketek, Inc., was hired with the grant money to do the market analysis. She believed that the first step needed to be a discussion regarding the building’s location.
She said it would produce valuable information about what’s viable in its current spot. That will be a “reality check,” and sometimes, those can be “a wet blanket” on ideas.
Bosch said “very few places in the state, almost none, have the concentration of historic buildings” that The Dalles does.
Gleason said half of the front facade actually serves as a retaining wall for the railroad tracks, which are just 12 feet away.
Gleason said the Union Pacific Railroad does not have a safety easement that encroaches on the Waldron building, and even if it did, the building is grandfathered in before the easement took effect.
As for access, he said the Port Haul Road could be reopened to get to it.
Linebarger suggested getting the railroad’s cooperation in moving the building. Gleason said that would require “substantial cooperation” from the railroad “and we haven’t seen that so far.”
Victor Johnson, who is restoring his own historic building, the 1864 Herbring House on Fourth Street, said the cost of moving it would erase any financial viability. “A million dollars is a back-breaking expense.”
He said leaving it where it is limits options by about 90 percent. He said museums don’t make money, and his suggestion was a coffee roasting business, since it would overwhelm other industrial smells downtown.
Carolyn Wood was on the city council in 2009 when it voted to replace the roof and do other stabilization improvements to the building. “We did authorize replacing the roof because we expected it to be remain there another 50 years,” she said.
She said the building at the Lewis and Clark Festival Park was purposely built on the west end because it was expected that the sewer plant would need to expand onto the eastern portion of the park in 50 years. She said technological advances have already eliminated some space requirements for sewer plants.
Bosch said the keys to a successful historical restoration project are that it retains historical features and has a stable income for operations. Successful projects are grounded in market demand and financial reality.
It’s a question of figuring out who your users are, what they would pay and how much it costs to operate, she said. “We are hoping to fill a void or gap in the market.”
Susan Buce said she’s led tours for the cruise ships for five years, and what people want the most is a place to buy locally made items. Some 7,000 visitors come annually.
Buce said either a skybridge over the train tracks or a tunnel under them should be considered.
The more partners a project has, the better, Bosch said. Also crucial is having the support of local government. That’s particularly true when the building is sandwiched between public spaces.
City Councilor Tim McGlothlin said the building could be moved across the street to be abutted against either the Baldwin Saloon or the Chinese Laundry building. It would give visitors a sense of the town circa 1860. He even envisioned creating a cobblestone road on First Street to complete the look.
He also suggested the building could become the lab/office of the sewer plant, a bike hub and hostel or a museum.
Last November, Restore Oregon, the group that provided the grant for the market analysis, placed the Waldron Building on its list of most endangered places in the state.
Peggy Morretti, director of Restore Oregon, said, “Lots of buildings start in a derelict place” and are restored to functioning beauty.
She said there are lots of lessons to be learned from other towns that have already done such restoration projects.
Gleason started the meeting with a short history of the building, saying master stonemason Henry Klindt began work on the building in 1963. Henry and George Waldron bought it in 1865, opening a drugstore on the first floor, offices upstairs and storage in the basement.
A local ad in the newspaper from the Waldrons said “we now occupy our new two-story fireproof stone building.” The post office moved there in 1867.
In 1923, Jack Gitchell bought the building, restoring it and putting six apartments upstairs. In the 1970s, the apartments were still in use. It was a coffee shop in the 1970s, and a Jaycee’s haunted house in the 1980s. Its last use was by Windy River Gleaners, which occupied it from 1989 into the 1990s. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1986.
The first floor had 16-foot ceilings to begin with, until a mezzanine level was put in creating a second level with just a six-foot clearance. If the building is restored, the mezzanine would be removed, Gleason said.
In all, the 80-by-20-foot building has three levels, of about 1,600 square feet each, for a total of 4,800 square feet. Bosch, the market analyst, said that was “a relatively small space.”
She said ideally, the anchor user should have 50-75 percent of the space, and should be using it consistently, if not full-time.
Other ideas floated included an event space/community hall, a museum/historic center, or a cultural center/art market.
Gleason owns a historic building, the Chinese Laundry building, which is also on First Street by the railroad tracks. He said his building rattles when trains go by, but you can hold a conversation in the Waldron Building when trains go by because the stone walls are 2-3 feet thick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.