Klindt’s Booksellers in The Dalles plans to observe National Poetry Month with a “reading and gathering” Saturday, April 13, at 5 p.m., emceed by local poet Jack Lorts and featuring Oregon Book Award winner Penelope Scambly Schott, from Dufur, who teaches an annual poetry workshop.
Other guests include Donna Henderson, who writes poems, essays and song lyrics and has authored three collections; Leigh Hancock, director of Literature and Writing at the community college, whose work has been performed on National Public Radio; Joel Kabakov, a poet, musician and educator, who will read from his collection “Available Light.” Lorts is a long-time mayor of Fossil and widely-published poet, with work appearing in magazines such as Arizona and Kansas Quarterly, English Journal, High Desert Journal and others.
The event is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.